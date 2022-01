With so many great water bodies in the Uintah Basin, ice fishing is a popular wintertime destination. Tonja Kieffer-Selby, DWR Conservation Outreach Manager shares that safety on the ice is a priority. Ice that is 4 to 5 inches thick is considered safe to fish on. Ice that is under 4 inches is unsafe. That said, State Parks reminds all that ice is never 100 percent safe. “Falling through the ice and into cold water can put you in an extremely dangerous situation. It is important to be extra careful whenever you head out onto the ice. Before planning an ice fishing trip, or whenever you're thinking of going onto the ice, it is important to consider ice safety to help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable time.” Always check current conditions before heading out.

