POTUS

SPAC linked to Trump's venture outperforms others in sector

By Anirban Sen
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcRu2_0dtxJzxY00

(Reuters) - Shares of the blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media venture have outperformed every other special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), despite the regulatory risks facing the deal and investors now snubbing the vast majority of such vehicles.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, which inked an $875 million deal in October to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (TMTG), currently ranks as the best performing SPAC stock ever, according to SPAC Research.

Top 10 SPACs (pre-closing and post-closing) by current stock price (in $):

For an interactive graphic, click here: tmsnrt.rs/3qLAAtJ

Digital World’s shares ended trading at $73.12 on Friday, way above their $10 initial public offering price. This infers a valuation on the combined entity of close to $13 billion, including debt.

This is despite TMTG not having rolled out its social media app yet and the regulatory risks facing the deal. Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren asked Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler last month to investigate the planned merger for potential violations of securities laws around disclosure.

The SEC has declined to comment on whether it will take any action. Digital World disclosed last month it has fielded enquiries from the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), without providing details on their nature.

The financial underperformance of most SPACs makes Digital World’s stock rally, driven by Trump supporters and retail investors, all the more notable.

Moreover, DWAC’s share performance has boosted the average trading price of all 114 SPACs that have announced deals that are yet to close. Excluding DWAC, the average SPAC is currently trading at $9.88 a share, below the average trust value of about $10.05, according to SPAC Research.

According to Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida, SPACS on an average have underperformed against the broader market by 25% during the past decade. Many of these deals’ bullish financial projections have failed to come to pass.

“DeSPACs have continued to give negative average returns in a rising market. This pattern has continued in 2021,” Ritter said.

If regulators let the deal go through, Digital World shareholders are all but certain to vote for it given the stock’s performance. Digital World expects to issue a proxy statement with details on the deal in February, laying the ground for the vote to be held in the following weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc’s App Store currently lists Feb. 21 as the date that Trump’s new social media app, Truth Social, will be available to download.

Digital World CEO Patrick Orlando and other SPAC insiders paid $11.8 million to receive founder and placement shares in the SPAC that are now worth roughly $620 million, according to regulatory filings and Reuters calculations.

Comments / 19

Faye C Lee
3d ago

He is going to steal you blind!! Lol lol. . Never did an honest. Thing in his too long life! Born grifter , like his Father!!

Reply
16
AgroMoFo
3d ago

Im sure this is bound to fail like everything else he has done as an orange💩

Reply(8)
20
Moveon
2d ago

Don the convicted con is the best grifter in the group. That’s a fact.

Reply(1)
5
