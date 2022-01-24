ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

171 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i Sunday

By The Garden Island
Thegardenisland.com
 3 days ago

LIHU‘E — The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 171 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sunday’s cases bring the number of active cases to 945, with nine hospitalized, and 8,985 cumulative cases. More detailed information on new cases is available on...

www.thegardenisland.com

