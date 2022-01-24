171 new COVID-19 cases on Kaua‘i Sunday

SUNDAY UPDATE: The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 63 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 26,354 new positive cases.
The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 28,480 deaths and 2,494,097 positive cases.
At time of reporting, 4,568 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19.
Covid test results have now been made available to more than 10,870,000 people, with 21%...
