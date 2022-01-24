ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Voices for Change: Dads on Duty: Ready for the Assignment

By Danita Harris
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are lots of guides, books and classes for...

www.news5cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Voice of Green M&M Applauds Candy's Identity Change

The Green M&M is the best she's ever been, at least that's what the woman who voiced the candy character thinks -- and she says it's time everyone hopped on board with being more open-minded. This week, the candy's parent company announced the M&M characters will undergo a big makeover...
LIFESTYLE
Salt Lake Tribune

Letter: Literature from diverse voices can change hearts and minds

When my Advanced Placement English class at Skyline High School was assigned to read “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, I initially groaned. It was so different from most of the literature we had previously read in class. While I had difficulty with the text at first, I tried to set aside my preconceived notions about the book. I found myself stunned by a beautiful, tragic story with one clear message: the impact of slavery haunts Black Americans. In the midst of such tragedy, however, the characters deliver a beautiful message of love and hope, with many lines that I still recite to this day.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood
HuffingtonPost

I'm A Stay-At-Home Dad Who Felt Like An Outsider At Playgroup. That Has To Change.

In late 2018, I attended my first mommy-and-me playgroup as a stay-at-home dad. At the time, every day seemed the same. I rocked my 5-month-old son to sleep for hours just to have him wake up 20 minutes later. If I picked him up too quickly, he’d cry as if the world was ending. My feeling of utter worthlessness was compounded by societal stereotypes that I saw on TV of fathers being bumbling fools who couldn’t operate a diaper and heard in well-meaning comments from strangers on the street who called me “Mr. Mom.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Kristen Bell’s daughter questioned doctor before her mom’s colonoscopy: ‘It was great’

Kristen Bell has revealed that at her latest colonoscopy appointment, her eight-year-old daughter, Lincoln, confronted her mom’s doctor about the procedure.While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 25, Bell, 41, recalled how she recently got her first routine colonoscopy, an exam that “detects any changes or abnormalities” in the rectum and large intestines, per Mayo Clinic. Before the examination began, Bell’s daughter, Lincoln, stepped in to ask the doctor a few questions."She was sitting there, and we were getting the paperwork or whatever,” Bell explained. “And she looks at my doctor with this sly look, because you can...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Eyewitness News

American Dad voice actors join Great Day

A new season for the adult animated series American Dad is coming. Joining Great Day are two of the voice actors of the show: Dee Bradley Baker and Rachael MacFarlane!
TV SERIES
Wyoming News

3 Factors Helped Teens Stay Mentally Healthy During Pandemic

TUESDAY, Jan. 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Support from family and friends, along with exercise and sufficient sleep, have helped protect teens' mental health during the pandemic, new research shows. The study also found that teen girls have been more likely than boys to suffer mental distress during the pandemic. For the study, researchers analyzed data gathered from more than 3,000 participants, aged 11 to 14, in the Adolescent Brain...
KIDS
Effingham Daily News

Joshua Robison, Local Columnist: Waiting in line at amusement parks and other dad duties

On Dec. 29, 1986, my father turned 40-years-old. On this momentous birthday he was doing what he loved best – waiting in line at Disney World. This is not true, of course. My father was not a fan of Disney World or amusement parks in general. He was at Disney World on his birthday because that’s where we were and he didn’t want us to get lost.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Experts Issue Warning To Parents About At-Home Rapid COVID Tests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At-home COVID tests have become part of daily life for many people because of the highly contagious Omicron variant. However, doctors are urging parents to keep something in mind when it comes to their children. A doctor with UPMC said it’s safe to use at-home rapid tests on your kids when testing for COVID. What he said isn’t safe is your child ingesting the liquid contained in the test. At-home rapid COVID tests come in handy, but they can also cause unnecessary stress if your child ingests the liquid in the test when you’re not looking. Dr. Tony Pizon,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Phramalive.com

Rare Patient Voice Announces Second Wave of Staff Changes

Rare Patient Voice Announces Second Wave of Staff Changes. TOWSON, MD, January 19, 2022 – Rare Patient Voice LLC, a leading market research patient recruitment firm, has announced another first quarter round of promotions and changes to staff, following an initial round earlier this month. “I’m happy to share...
TOWSON, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy