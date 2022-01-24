Firefighters tackle large blaze at Pandy Yard, Tregarth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to an emergency call Thursday night at a home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Just before 5:45 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire on the 3100 block of Kentucky Ave. When they arrived at the scene smoke and fire were coming from the attic. As they fought the flames the home became structurally unsound. Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the attic and pumped gallons of water through the upper windows to gain control of the fire. It took ten units and 30 firefighters to put out the flames.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO