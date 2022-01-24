ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Firefighters tackle large blaze at Pandy Yard, Tregarth

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters were called to a large blaze at a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Firefighters respond to blaze engulfing home in Brick

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Fire companies responded to the scene of a blaze that engulfed a home at Walnut Drive and 22nd Avenue in Brick Township Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Brick Fire Department received multiple calls regarding the structure fire at 171 Walnut Drive.  According to fire officials, the house was unoccupied at the time, and no casualties were reported.
BRICK, NJ
WCAX

Firefighter injured battling blaze at New Hampshire home

MONROE, N.H. (WCAX) - A firefighter was injured battling a blaze at a home in Monroe, New Hampshire, Wednesday morning. The fire was called in a little before 11 a.m. by a passerby who spotted smoking coming from the Littleton Road home. Firefighters from New Hampshire and Vermont responded to...
MONROE, NH
KTAL

Firefighters battle blaze in Shreveport neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters responded to an emergency call Thursday night at a home in the Queensborough neighborhood. Just before 5:45 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a fire on the 3100 block of Kentucky Ave. When they arrived at the scene smoke and fire were coming from the attic. As they fought the flames the home became structurally unsound. Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach the attic and pumped gallons of water through the upper windows to gain control of the fire. It took ten units and 30 firefighters to put out the flames.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WGAU

Firefighter dies battling blaze in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A firefighter died Thursday while responding to a fire in St. Louis, Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. Authorities responded to a report of a blaze in a two-and-a-half story building on the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante around noon, according to fire officials. First responders reported heavy fire showing through the second floor and went in to search for people who might have been trapped inside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters
cbslocal.com

Denver Firefighters Douse Construction Blaze

DENVER (CBS4) — A fire started at ground level of a multi-story building under construction Monday morning. It was short-lived, however. The blaze was knocked down shortly after firefighters from the Denver Fire Department dragged hoses down an alley and put water on it. The incident occurred at about...
DENVER, CO
nbc25news.com

Firefighters battle large business fire in Davison

UPDATE: (10:05 p.m.) At this time, the fire appears to be contained. Fire crews are still on the scene as the remains of the building smolders. DAVISON, Mich., - Firefighters are battling a fire at a commercial business located on the 900 block of N. State Rd in Genesee County.
DAVISON, MI
fox10phoenix.com

Baltimore firefighter injured in deadly blaze is awake, speaking

A firefighter that was put on life support after he was injured battling a blaze in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday has woken up and is speaking, according to a tweet posted by the Baltimore Firefighters Union on Wednesday. "He is still receiving care for his injuries, but appears to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Firefighters Still On Scene Of Blaze At Passaic Warehouse 24 Hours Later

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-four hours after it began, a massive chemical plant fire in Passaic is now contained, but with freezing conditions, firefighters still have plenty of work ahead. Friday night, massive flames shot into the air, halting traffic on Route 21, and Saturday, parts of the complex are still smoldering as crews remain on the scene. Hoses continue to douse the smoldering remains from ladders high above the Majestic Industries warehouse. Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says deep-seated fire trapped under the roof and flooring along with the single-digit temperatures are making it treacherous for firefighters. “Everything is turning to ice. We’re losing...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shropshire Star

Fire crew tackles van blaze in Shrewsbury

Firefighters tackled a blazing van in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Clive Way in Shrewsbury just after 10am on Monday. Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose to tackle the blaze which was affecting the cab of the van. There was no police involvement at the...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Latimer fire sees dozens of firefighters called to blaze

Dozens of firefighters were called after a blaze broke out in the roof void of a home on the Buckinghamshire/Hertfordshire border. Police and fire crews from Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Berkshire were called to the fire at Flaunden Bottom, Latimer, shortly after 5.30pm on Thursday (January 14). Firefighters remained at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Columbian

Vancouver firefighters battle third-floor apartment blaze

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Monday night in the Ogden neighborhood after witnesses reported dense smoke coming from a unit on the third floor. Vancouver firefighters were called at about 7 p.m. to Pacific Apartments, 7818 N.E. 32nd St., in Vancouver, according to a statement from the fire department. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy, gray smoke coming from the unit. The fire sprinkler system had activated.
VANCOUVER, WA
kotatv.com

Firefighters tackle 2 fires Thursday night

The operations staff is spending Thursday and Friday hauling in tons of dirt into the Don Barnett Arena, and the new Summit Arena. Simon used her time to present what she sees as the challenges facing the RCAS, as the Republican Women’s organization starts a three-part series on education policy.
RAPID CITY, SD
Daily Voice

Firefighters Douse Overnight Ridgefield Park Blaze

Ridgefield Park firefighters made quick work of an overnight attic blaze. No injuries were reported in the two-alarm fire, which broke out shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday in a two-story wood-frame home on Park Avenue off the corners of Fifth Street and Railroad Avenue. Firefighters had the bulk of the...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
sandhillssentinel.com

Firefighters contain blaze in multi-unit complex

Two condos suffered extensive damage in a fire in Southern Pines Saturday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Shibui Gardens just after 10 a.m. A resident noticed smoke coming from the roof area of his neighbor’s unit and called 911. All the occupants of the multi-unit structure were safely outside when the first fire units arrived on the scene.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
cbslocal.com

Firefighters Battling Blaze At Abandoned Hawthorne Mall

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at the abandoned Hawthorne mall. The fire was first reported before 10 a.m. at a single-story building at the mall in the 12100 block of South Hawthorne Boulevard. LA County fire officials say the blaze apparently started in a large pile of trash in the vacant mall’s parking structure.
HAWTHORNE, CA
NBC Connecticut

Firefighter Injured After Battling Blaze at Laundromat in New Britain

A firefighter has minor injuries after battling a blaze at a laundromat near downtown New Britain Sunday. The fire happened at the Four Star Plaza on Allen Street. The firefighter has minor injuries to their hand and is being treated, crews said. The fire department said they're investigating what caused...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
KMJ

Multiple Agencies Tackling Large Commercial Fire in Ceres

CERES, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Multiple county fire agencies are tackling a large commercial fire taking place at the Stanislaus Farm Supply in Ceres. According to the Modesto Fire Department, a large amount of fertilizer grade sulfur is smoldering inside a 40,000 square foot warehouse and crews are now working to contain the fire.
CERES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy