A Stroll Through the Garden: Feeding the birds all year

By Eric Larson
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago
Have you been feeding some of the wild birds out in your yard this year? I have and I have enjoyed seeing the tiny nuthatches, woodpeckers, mourning doves, cardinals and blue jays out in my yard. I’ve talked to many people about how we all enjoy watching birds at the feeders.

Nuthatches are fascinating as they walk up and down the sides of trees and go toward my suet feeders and dart off the tree. Woodpeckers, blue jays and crows seem to take over as they fly in and begin eating. Frankly, I just have not been able to get my fill of watching them. Sharon and I have a nice-sized bay window in our living room and enjoy them all.

Help with winter blahs:A Stroll Through the Garden: Paperwhites can help with the winter blahs

I was exercising in the pool last week and a new friend talked to me about one of her passions, and we wound up talking about bluebirds and caring for them this time of year. I interviewed bluebird expert Dale Rabung, and he helped with some ideas for this column.

All about bluebirds

Henry David Thoreau described the Eastern bluebird or Sialia sialis as the bird of heaven and earth because of its sky-blue and earth-red coloration. Bluebirds are members of the thrush family whose song announces spring is coming soon.

Eastern, Mountain and Western bluebirds are similar in that they have intense blue color heads. You will find Eastern bluebirds in open woodlands, old orchards, parks, gardens, around farms, old trees, fenceposts or nest boxes.

Our bluebirds form flocks of six-25. Not all bluebirds migrate, but some do and can have a winter range from just south of the Ohio Valley and the middle states and into Mexico, the Gulf coast and southern Florida.

I would like my farming friends to take note that bluebirds make their nests sometimes in old woodpecker holes in trees, tree stumps and old fence posts. Their favorite locations are in these natural cavities in tree rows at the edge of the field where they can pursue flying insects.

There is no need to wonder why we don’t see as many now because of the change in our farming practices, of the invading non-native starlings and sparrows, and killing off the bluebird’s favorite food.

Feeding tips

One of my recommendations for people who like birds and want to bring specific types to your yards is to consider feeding a more specific menu in feeders. For instance, as I have been studying bluebirds, I have found out their basic way of feeding is they like insects.

Seventy percent of their diet is creeping insects like caterpillars, grasshoppers, beetles, ants, meal worms, spiders and small snakes. As other birds might disturb the soil around the ground, bluebirds are noted for swooping in to grab the insects that have been disturbed on the ground.

On the bluebird’s wild diet are serviceberry, hackberry, dogwoods, hollies, Virginia creeper, red cedar, sumac, elderberries and fox grape, which are all native fruits. Consider tree swallow nests near the bluebird nest because the bluebirds eat the insects on the ground and the swallows eat insects that are flying.

If you put out some onion bag feeders with its loose webbing for suet, this might help the bluebird figure out a way to feed. Inside the feeder I would place some of the native berries, or some berries, with some shelled unsalted peanuts you would find online.

I recently joined a bluebird group that has some unique ideas, including a feeder with a roof for insects and berries. Sparrows are aggressive competitors of bluebirds and have been among the various reasons why bluebirds are having problems surviving. But this diet is different from what the sparrows would expect and might add to the bluebird’s survival.

English house sparrows actually kick bluebirds out of where smaller bluebirds nest, leaving the eggs to die. Rabung told me of the trails he would walk to clear nests for the bluebirds and his handling of the invading sparrows twice a week. The walking trail he uses has improved the chances of bluebirds surviving. What was great is Rabung told me he has had over 100 babies survive.

Nesting sources for birds

Since there is truly little natural cover or nesting sites left for bluebirds, more of us should seriously consider putting up bird nests especially for species that are having harder times surviving.

Holly provides shelter for many species of birds and the berries are food for 49 different varieties of birds. Flickers, mockingbirds, bluebirds and cedar waxwings are known to eat holly berries.

As a part of the nesting our wild birds do, they need a source of bedding. Grasses, white pine needles, clematis, clover and perennials are used for nesting, cover and seeds by many species of birds. Sunflower, Virginia creeper, bluestem, beard grass and globe flower are the some of the grasses and perennials you may want to grow for your wild birds.

Our wild birds need a water source for all kinds of things. When the lakes and streams freeze over there really are not many alternatives to where they can get water. If you can, please consider some other form of water such as a birdbath with a water heater being installed in your yard. I also have also birds during the winter drinking water and splashing around in small outdoor water features. Wild birds do need water.

Enjoy feeding the birds this week and the plants you come across. If you want to attract a particular bird or have any other type of gardening question, you can email me at ericlarson546@yahoo.com. I shall help you as much as I can.

My goal is to provide a blog with a listing of plants that attract specific birds. You can also comment on my blog in the future. Thank you for your help.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a veteran landscaper and gardening enthusiast and a founding board member of the Ohio Chapter of Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
