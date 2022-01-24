Prison looms for Peter Churchill after stabbing mother, killing Fishkill man while fleeing

It's been almost two years since two families were victimized by one violent night in a Fishkill neighborhood.

Peter Churchill will spend years behind bars because of that night on May 20, 2020, when he stabbed and severely injured his mother, then killed a neighbor as he fled the scene.

Churchill pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to two felony counts of first-degree assault, after facing several charges, including attempted murder. Judge Edward McLoughlin is expected to sentence Churchill to 22 years in prison as part of the plea agreement, prosecutor Ryan LeGrady said.

Steven Patterson, Churchill's lawyer, did not respond to requests for comment.

Churchill has been in custody at the Dutchess County Jail as his case has played out. With his sentencing approaching, here's what we know about what happened that tragic night.

'I need help'

It was around 9:45 p.m. on May 20, 2020 when town of Fishkill police received a call for help at a home on Crestwood Court, in the Elm Crest townhouse community, off Route 82. Police were familiar with that address, where they had responded to domestic disputes over the years involving Churchill and his mother, Diane Churchill.

Officers arrived at the home and found a trail of blood leading from the front door up the stairs to the second floor, where there was a bloody steak knife on the ground, prosecutors said in court records.

"I need help," Diane Churchill was heard screaming repeatedly from a bathroom. "What happened to me?"

Police found her on her side in the bathroom, covered in blood, court records show. There was also blood on the bathroom floor and wall, as well as the hallway.

Diane Churchill had cuts on her face, ear and head, as well as a subdural hematoma and traumatic brain injury, according to court records. She told police that her son, Peter, had broken all of the phones in the house.

A neighbor told police Peter Churchill tried to tie his dog to the neighbor's front door that night, and that Churchill had said, "it's really bad."

'My mother deserved it'

As police responded to the Churchill home, they also received a call about a man who had been struck by a driver on that same road.

Yankosky, who lived down the street from the Churchills, had been outside on Crestwood Court that evening, "just a guy out for a walk," police said at the time.

The 71-year-old was hit by Peter Churchill's car as he fled the scene after the attack on his mother, police said. Churchill lost control of his 2011 Ford Focus, hit Yankosky, struck a curb then ditched the car and took off toward the woods.

When police arrived they found Yankosky on the ground and Churchill's vehicle, which had severe damage to the passenger side of the front windshield, court records show.

A witness told officers a man had run toward Fishkill Bowl, located through the woods off Route 82. Fishkill police and state police found Churchill near the woods in that area.

Churchill had blood on his shirt, shorts, hands and shoes, according to court records, and made several comments to police about stabbing his mother.

"My mother deserved it," he told police, court records reveal. "This is the one time I fought back.

"Good, I hope she's dead," he said. "This is my mom's blood. She got what she deserved."

Churchill added "the proof" was on his phone, though court records did not elaborate on that remark.

Arrest and aftermath

Churchill was arrested by Fishkill police. At the police station he told officers he did not realize he hit someone and he was just trying to get out of there, according to court records.

Churchill also told police he had been drinking alcohol. Prosecutors said he also had in his system alprazolam, which is used to treat anxiety, and THC; the main ingredient that produces the psychoactive effect in marijuana, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Diane Churchill was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie before being transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition.

Yankosky was taken to Vassar Brothers Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A Yonkers native who had retired after a career with the city's Municipal Housing Authority, Yankosky was survived by his wife, his daughter and her husband, and their two grandchildren, who called him "Pop-Pop," according to his obituary.

Churchill was indicted in October 2020 on felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, accused of stabbing his mother with a knife; and second-degree vehicular manslaughter for killing Yankosky.

He was also charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt for violating an order of protection involving his mother, as well as misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving while ability impaired by combination of drugs and alcohol.

Matt Spillane covers breaking news throughout the Hudson Valley. Click here for his latest stories. Follow him on Twitter @MattSpillane. Check out our latest subscription offers here.