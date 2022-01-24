ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

What does the White House plan to do to combat inflation?

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, about what the Biden administration is doing to take on inflation. President Biden got some tough news over the weekend about what many Americans think about his presidency one year in. A new NBC poll finds...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Axios

Scoop: White House plans expedited resettlement for Afghan refugees

President Biden's advisers are crafting a plan to accelerate bringing potentially thousands of Afghans to the U.S. from Qatar, according to a source with direct knowledge of the administration's internal deliberations on the subject. Why it matters: As U.S. military leaders plan for a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the...
POTUS
MyArkLaMiss

Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it plans to begin raising its benchmark interest rate as soon as March, a key step in reversing its pandemic-era low-rate policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also escalated inflation. With high inflation squeezing consumers and businesses and unemployment falling steadily, the Fed also […]
BUSINESS
State
Ohio State
FOXBusiness

Yellen threw gasoline into ‘inflation fire’: Former White House economist

Former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Kevin Hassett joined "Mornings with Maria," Wednesday, arguing that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen threw gasoline into the "inflation fire" and discussed Yellen rebranding Biden’s economic agenda as "modern supply-side economics." KEVIN HASSETT: Well what Janet Yellen did is that she threw...
BUSINESS
Person
Brian Deese
AFP

Biden admin withdraws Covid vaccination mandate for businesses

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday formally withdrew the Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses that was struck down by the Supreme Court. The conservative-dominated Supreme Court delivered a blow to Biden this month when it blocked his vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS issued more than 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with the $1,400 checks reaching most American households. But some advocates and lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So far,...
BUSINESS
CNBC

'Lack of understanding': Trump's former energy secretary slams Biden's plans to divert gas to Europe amid fears Russia will invade Ukraine

President Joe Biden's administration has sought ways to secure energy supplies for European allies in the event that the Kremlin abruptly cuts off flows of oil and gas exports in retaliation for sanctions. "Governments have a really hard time manipulating markets, and I think that's what you're seeing here," Perry...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

GOP senator from North Dakota wants to tackle climate change

Two facts make it hard for the Senate to pass much of President Biden's domestic agenda. One is that Democrats do not all agree on the giant measure. The other is that Republicans have been unanimously opposed. We're going to explore why that might be by focusing on one of the big issues addressed in the bill, climate change. We talked with a Republican senator who has worked with Democrats on other bills, like a big infrastructure bill. Kevin Cramer represents North Dakota, one of the nation's leading producers of oil and gas.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US lawmakers mull computer chips, China competition bill

US lawmakers were studying proposals Wednesday to jumpstart high-tech research and manufacturing, boost competition with China and ease a global shortage of crucial computer chips.  "The proposals laid out by the House and Senate represent the sort of transformational investments in our industrial base and research and development that helped power the United States to lead the global economy in the 20th century and expand opportunity for middle class families," Biden said in a statement late Tuesday.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Fed begins meeting to fight inflation as markets tremble

The Federal Reserve began Tuesday a policy meeting in which central bankers are expected to further signal which weapons they plan to use against inflation and when, amid a selloff on Wall Street. A central bank spokesperson confirmed the beginning of the policy setting Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting, which will conclude Wednesday with a committee statement and press conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell that will be closely followed for signs of what the Fed plans to do to address the surge in US prices. Fears of tighter Fed policy have gripped Wall Street in recent sessions, which saw indices decline throughout last week and end with slight gains in Monday's trading after a session in which indices sank deep into negative territory before rebounding. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all again in the red in Tuesday morning trading, as investors digested a lower global growth forecast from the IMF while waiting for the latest from the Fed.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

