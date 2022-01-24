'The Gilded Age' debuts Monday, with Newport playing a role. Here's what to know.

Newport already is well known for its ties to the Gilded Age, and now those not fortunate to live in the area or visit will be able to get a glimpse, beginning Monday.

After descending on Newport in 2021, in addition to locations in New York, for filming, HBO's "The Gilded Age" is set to premiere and become the latest production, along with the likes of "Moonrise Kingdom," "Dan in Real Life" and "Amistad," to be shot locally.

Here's how you can watch and everything else you need to know about the show.

When is 'The Gilded Age' on?

The nine-episode series premiers Monday, Jan. 24 at 9 p.m. on HBO and can be streamed on HBOMax.

How is Newport involved?

Filming of the series began in Newport in February 2021, at the mansions Chateau-sur-Mer, The Elms and The Breakers. Film crews also were seen working around The Point section of Newport in March, and episode No. 8, which is scheduled to appear March 14, is titled "Tucked away in Newport," offering a tease of seeing the City-by-the-Sea on the small screen.

Additionally, casting calls were put out looking for people to fill extra roles of 1880s kitchen maids and members of the upper class from that era. So you may recognize someone in the background.

What is 'The Gilded Age' about?

According to the HBO website: "The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Against the backdrop of this transformation, HBO’s 'The Gilded Age' begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook. moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook.

"Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?"

Who stars in the show?

Christine Baranski as Agnes van Rhijn

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Guest stars include

Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister

Jeanne Tripplehorn as Sylvia Chamberlain

How else can I enjoy the show?

In addition to the show, there is an official HBO Gilded Age podcast. Join Turner Classic Movies' Alicia Malone and Tom Meyers from The Bowery Boys after each episode as they discuss what happened each week.

What are the reviews saying?

From "The Hollywood Reporter": "Stellar cast and dialogue cover for initial blandness."

From NPR: "We come inevitably to one final question that has, really, nothing to do with how enjoyable and entertaining, how brilliantly cast and beautifully shot, how addicting and juicy this show is. The question is this: How many shows about messed-up rich white people does television, and specifically HBO, need?"

From The New York Times: "'The Gilded Age' brings all the pageantry and production value that 'Downton Abbey' was known for — sumptuous sets and extravagant costumes, as well as a starry cast. It also carries the pedigree of (creator Julian) Fellowes, a two-time Emmy winner for 'Downton' and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of 'Gosford Park.'"