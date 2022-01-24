Staffing challenges for front-line workers during the pandemic

At the Shelby Police Department, a captain keeps a notebook detailing who in the department or at the 911 center has tested positive for COVID-19, how long they have to quarantine and when they might be able to return to work.

In early January, the notebook had 15 names in it, though the total changes constantly. Two years into the COVID pandemic, positive tests and quarantine times are just another part of doing business, even in the world of public safety.

“Everybody faces it, obviously. But in the public safety sector, you try to keep people as healthy as you can, but obviously public safety is not immune,” said Jeff Ledford, police chief. “Some businesses can close, or they can change structure so they are not face to face. Like you’ve seen restaurants close their dining rooms so they can limit that exposure of their staff. Unfortunately, we do not have that luxury. At the height of COVID, we have people still answering wreck calls or domestic calls.”

To help limit exposure to COVID, the police department has adapted some policy changes, including taking certain reports via telephone when possible. But filling holes created by COVID cases often involves moving staff from one assignment to another or having staff work longer shifts or take extra shifts.

That is a strain public safety departments everywhere are having.

Sheriff Alan Norman aims to keep 10 deputies on the road at any given time, but as deputies test positive, the department has had to rely on some creative scheduling to make sure there are enough people on duty.

“Sometimes we have to temporarily transfer one deputy to another shift in order to keep a full staff or a partially full staff during these times. And we have a CIT unit which is six detectives that we can pull from and put on shift, if need be,” said Norman. “We’ve been able to keep the county covered adequately, keep response time to our standard and deliver the service that we have thus far. You don’t know what this current week or next week will bring us."

Keeping officers on board

One area in which both departments have been fortunate is keeping staff. Between the COVID pandemic and increased national scrutiny on police use of force, law enforcement advocates have raised concerns about an exodus of officers and deputies around the country.

That has not been the case here, both men said.

Between competitive pay and local sentiment toward police, departments have remained relatively well staffed. The Shelby Police Department has two open positions listed on its website, and the Sheriff’s Office has five – three on enforcement and two of which have candidates, and one in the jail.

“The city has kept up with the fair market, with pay increases very well. It’s something they continue to look at. I think in a bigger picture, law enforcement in general, pay has an impact,” said Ledford.

“We have a county manager that is extremely pro law enforcement, as is the county commission and that has enabled the county manager to have a professional pay study conducted to bring the employees of the sheriff’s office up to standard,” said Norman.

Separate staffing woes

Cleveland County EMS director Tommy McNeilly said his department has not seen too many COVID-related absences, attributing that partially to safety measures of wearing masks, eye protection and protective gowns. But that doesn't mean there's not a shortage.

“I like to operate with two paramedics on a truck. That provides the very best coverage we can apply to a person,” he said.

Staffing difficulties have led the department to instead staff trucks with EMTs and paramedics on a truck. EMTs are still able to provide care, but do not have the advanced life support training a paramedic would.

They have also led to the department taking advantage of a state waiver for ambulance drivers. The waiver allows any person 18 or older who is high school graduate with a class C license to drive to calls with a paramedic on truck.

“They don’t provide any type of health care at all. They may help us move a patient out of a house on a stretcher or something like that, but they do not provide any care to the patients,” said McNeilly.

Actively recruiting

Cleveland County EMS is still actively trying to recruit EMTs who want to become paramedics. The state community college system currently has a voucher program which waives the tuition of any EMT affiliated with a department enrolled in a paramedic program.

“You can have a full-time job with us while you work to get your paramedic certification,” said McNeilly. “If you are affiliated with the department, which you would be, your tuition is waved so the only thing you have to pay for is books. I think there are some grants right now through the community college system to pay for those.”

McNeilly added he’s recently shifted to pitching the program to high schoolers and teenagers. Anyone in school who completes a six-week EMT class and a year-long paramedic program can make as much as $56,000 a year within 18 months of graduating high school.

“And for zero cost, I think that is something people should consider. We try to promote it, but I don’t think they are aware they could make that much right out of school,” he said.

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.