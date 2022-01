The Orleans Select Board finalized its Land Disposition Agreement with the Housing Assistance Corporation for 107 Main St. (the Masonic temple) that HAC will convert into 14 affordable rental units. The units are expected to rent for between $1324 to $1798 a month. The next step is to file the Local Initiative Program application (LIP) with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development. The select board authorized Town Manager John Kelly to sign the application last week by a 4-0 vote..

ORLEANS, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO