Out of Our Past: Punishment for a seducer, and chaos at the hooves of an ornery horse

The following personal favorites are from the late 1800s, and part two of the best of last year’s column.

• A sure cure for young fellows afflicted with "enforced" seduction mania was put to operation at Lancaster, Ohio, Saturday, a remedy by which if made lawful would do much toward making the attempt to raise a daughter much less worrisome for fathers and mothers. The notorious Don Juan we speak of, William Cummins, had ruined several girls, and Friday night last a mob of masked men took him out in the woods to fix him up.

He will recover, but his days of seduction are ended.

• Superintendent John F. Miller of the Panhandle Railroad likes a horse that can go — but he don’t like ‘em to "break" like coon dogs after jackrabbits, as did his little brown nag on Main Street Friday, whence the thoroughfare was thriving in business profligacy, and a ornery horse hitched to a trot wagon, on coming out of Bennet’s livery, took fright in a eye blink instant, and shot off like a full tilt bullet blast, ripping up roadtrack, hauling arse, barreling hightail fire-struck tracks, pedaling four feet hoofering (sic), blowing pops in a cloud of dust, hauling wild head up, stomping the far country for all it was worth. The horse did everything but shake hands, kiss babies and ring bells! At the South Seventh Street crossing, the spooked occupants of a wagon, ie., Mr. Miller and Conductor Crockett, got pitched out like hay bundles: each did headers bouncing on the roadway, bruised, loosening profanity schoolchildren in earshot PLAINLY HEARD! ….Citizenry clamored for safety as the horse tore up Main — lurching, stumbling, skidding, plunging, whirling above dust and tumult — like he personally owned the road for diversion, as a racetrack. The frothy steed collided with two buggies, and shrieking women threshed athwart, pitched into mud. Other horses on hindermost legs, neighed in protestation. The affray, fracas, pandemonium, ruckus, shebang, chaos, havoc, discord, discombobulation! — take your pick! — broke the rear crossbar of a buggy and splintered the axle of another! The first vehicle got overturned by a post to which it was hitched and the human contents was tossed out like ragdolls, ragdolls emitting words not regularly heard during church service. Other tongues tripped in spontaneous bursts of impropriety, as people jumped in a life and death scrambling for safety trying to preserve the healthy connection of their necks to their shoulders, to keep life and limbs intact, and to keep the blood in their bodies on the interior side of their skin…. The rampaging vehicle broke to pieces as it was drug along, and finally in coming into contact with a express wagon, after demolishing the shafts of another carriage despite it being so much larger — a sort of Goliath to Davy one might say — it scurried unto further turbulence, ferocity and destructiveness, foam flecks white on the horse’s black shoulders and tossing mane, to the center of Sixth. The errant steed — headstrong, stubborn, unmanageable, with only shafts and front wheels attached — and halters torn and dragging — found itself checked in its mad careen by a small brave lone figure from the countryside in a pretty calico bonnet, dutifully-beautiful and radiant, sparkly crisp and fresh, vigorously active and sturdy-strong, a female-woman who taking her life in her hands, grasped the halter of the interloping steed, wild-eyed and peeved at what scared it. The lady’s lissome body shook as it jerked her off her feet a couple’a times, but she dint care: she persisted. Her obstinacy steadied it with gentle firmness, and it became relaxed after awhile as if nothing extraordinary had happened. Looking back at the terrain of road was evidence of some kind of war or earthquake, that had devastated the Richmond environs and left in its wake debris, prone bodies, cussing people and snorting horses. The woman tied the horse up, smacked her hands together, then went back to her shopping.

