Next chapter: Ex-NIH head Francis Collins works to bridge the country's divides

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 3 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Dr. Francis Collins about how his faith is helping inform part of his next role: he wants to use science, religion and above all empathy to try to bring people together. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. After two years helping lead America's fight against COVID-19, Dr....

NPR

Bridging The Divide: A Scientist's Search For Faith And Truth

Francis Collins was director of the National Institutes of Health for more than a decade. He's also an evangelical Christian. Host Rachel Martin talked to Collins about some of life's biggest questions and how he's found answers with science and faith.
