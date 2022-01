In a moment, we'll hear my conversation with two U.S. lawmakers on the ground here in Kyiv, as this city and this country wait to see whether Russia invades. But first, Russian President Vladimir Putin is weighing in on security proposals from the U.S. and NATO. Putin says the West has not addressed Russia's main demands, which the Kremlin is pressing with more than 100,000 troops deplored (ph) and deployed - I'm sorry - near the borders of Ukraine. But as NPR's Charles Maynes reports from Moscow, other signals from the Kremlin today were more encouraging.

