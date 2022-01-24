ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-founder of the guitar group The Ventures, Don Wilson, dies at 88

By Heard on Morning Edition
NPR
 5 days ago

The Ventures were a 1960s surf-rock group. The band's hits included "Walk, Don't Run" and the theme song for "Hawaii Five-O." They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Guitarist Don Wilson has died at the age of 88. He co-founded...

