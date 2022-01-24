ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Why are some members of Congress pushing to change a 19th century voting law?

By Public Editor
NPR
 3 days ago

Audio will be available later today....

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Spotify will remove Neil Young music after Joe Rogan dispute

Spotify says it will remove Neil Young’s music from its streaming platform, after the rockstar said he did not want to share the space with podcaster Joe Rogan, who has been criticized for spreading vaccine misinformation. The streaming service said it regrets Young’s decision but hopes “to welcome him back soon.”Jan. 27, 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
CNN

Why Biden's Supreme Court nomination matters

(CNN) — It's tempting to simply see the coming replacement of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer with a liberal appointed by President Joe Biden as a simple like-for-like replacement vote for what may be the permanent minority on the Supreme Court. Don't fall for that trap. Supreme Court nominations ignite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Wamp

Comments / 0

Community Policy