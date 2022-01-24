'The Gilded Age' will bring familiar Newport sights to the small screen in HBO drama

Newport is a place of many faces, at least as it takes its star turn in the HBO drama series "The Gilded Age," which premieres Monday.

Besides portraying itself, the City-By-The-Sea plays New York City a fair amount of time during the nine-episode first season of what's been called the American version of "Downton Abbey," the British drama also created by Julian Fellowes.

Newport also doubles as Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where the fictional Marian Brook, the central character of the series, starts her journey through the new-money-versus-old-money landscape of Victorian America.

And it fills in for Dansville, New York, where Clara Barton established the first American Red Cross.

"Newport was Newport most of the time," said series executive producer David Crockett — a distant relative of the famed frontiersman.

But Newport isn't the only Rhode Island location to get in on "The Gilded Age" fun. A little known mansion in Warwick, the Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum , also gets a turn in the spotlight.

The story follows Marian Brook as she moves from Pennsylvania following the death of her father to live in New York with her father's sisters, Agnes van Rhijn (rhymes with "sign") and Ada Brook, members of the city's old-money elite.

Marian's aunts live across East 61st Street from the ostentatious mansion being built by railroad tycoon George Russell and his wife, Bertha, who struggles to use her husband's new money as an entrée into polite society.

"The Gilded Age" watches the two families, their friends and business associates as they navigate a rapidly changing culture.

Crockett said that 10% to 20% of the story is set in Newport, and that the production spent about 30 of its roughly 160 filming days in Rhode Island, including two stints in February and May of 2021.

Location Manager Lauri Pitkus said those familiar with Newport will find a "patchwork quilt" of Newport's famed mansions stitched together to form the world of "The Gilded Age." A stairway from one house may be juxtaposed with the room from another to create a fictional new place, she said.

What Rhode Islanders will recognize in 'The Gilded Age'

Pitkus and Crockett said the following locations were used for filming:

The sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean across the lawn of the house built for Robert M. Cushing in the 1860s is the first appearance of Newport as Newport in the series.

The kitchen at The Elms was used as the kitchen in the Russell house.

The music room in The Breakers was used as the ballroom in the Russell house.

School Street

This Newport Street doubled as Dansville, New York, in what's been called the Red Cross scene.

Trinity Church

The area around Trinity Church was used in a funeral scene

This historic house is used as the Doylestown, Pennsylvania, office of Brook family lawyer Tom Raikes.

What Rhode Islanders might not recognize in 'The Gilded Age'

The series filmed at this private residence at 325 Ocean Ave.

This iconic location in New York's Central Park was the only location in Manhattan that was used for filming.

What Rhode Islanders won't recognize in 'The Gilded Age'

East 61st Street, New York

Don't feel bad; New Yorkers won't recognize this either. The street scenes were filmed on a back lot built for the series on Long Island.

The Russells' grand staircase

Though it feels eerily familiar, this was not filmed in a Newport mansion. It was built on a sound stage in Bethpage, Long Island.

Beechwood: The one that got away from 'The Gilded Age'

Caroline "Carrie" Astor and her mother feature in the series, and part of the story is set in Beechwood, their real-life family mansion.

Beechwood had been open to the public, where actors portrayed Astor family members and their servants to present living history tours.

Those ended in 2010, when Oracle Corporation founder Lawrence Ellison bought the property, announcing plans to turn it into an art museum that has yet to open to the public.

"We made a concerted effort to get in touch with Larry Ellison's people," Pitkus said. When, at long last, they did, the answer was no.

Other mansions will stand in for various parts of Beechwood.

'The Gilded Age's' favorite RI locations

Pitkus and Crockett are split on this one.

"Working at The Ledges was pretty extraordinary," said Pitkus, "because I don't think I've ever been in a home with spectacular views out of every window."

She was also drawn to the location because many of the real-life characters portrayed in the series had been to The Ledges.

"The Elms for me was really special," said Crockett. "It's such a beautiful home, and we were there for such a long period of time." He got to explore the house when he wasn't needed for filming.

Also, Crockett said, Christine Baranski, who plays Agnes van Rhijn, has a family connection to the house: some of her late husband's relatives are pictured in portraits in the house.

The most challenging locations for 'The Gilded Age'

Pitkus listed two:

The Breakers and Indian Spring.

"Because The Breakers is The Breakers," she said. "Touching, moving anything in that room is pretty stressful for a location manager." Then, add dozens of actors, including extras, twirling around, she needed to hold onto Crockett a couple of times for emotional support.

Indian Spring because the private house was not set up for a movie crew of 60 people. "We shoehorned a herd into a corner," she said.

Is 'The Gilded Age' going to be a tourism bonanza for Newport's mansions?

Trudy Coxe, executive director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, sure hopes so. Many of the society's properties were in the series.

"We're expecting that the show is going to be very well received," Coxe said. "That will drive more people to Newport to see our houses."

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, the timing couldn't have been better, Coxe said. "The pandemic actually helped us," she said. "We were very fortunate because most of our houses were not open."

Would Coxe welcome HBO and "The Gilded Age" back to the mansions?

"Oh, yes. Absolutely."

She may get the chance.

"We certainly hope so," said Crockett. "There's certainly talk about Season 2."

How to watch 'The Gilded Age'

" The Gilded Age " will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max, both of which require a subscription. HBO Max can be accessed at hbomax.com .

The nine-episode series premieres Monday at 9 p.m. and runs through March 21.

