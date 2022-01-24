You can't get Girl Scout Cookies from DoorDash in Southern Tier: Here's how to get them

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America and DoorDash recently announced an agreement that allows drivers to deliver Girl Scout Cookies to customers this year.

Unfortunately, cookie-lovers in the Southern Tier won't be able to have Tagalongs delivered right to their door.

NYPENN Pathways, the Girl Scout council that oversees 24 counties in New York and two in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania, opted out of the promotion.

So, how can Southern Tier Thin Mint enthusiasts find their favorite variety?

The easiest way, of course, is to contact your favorite Girl Scout in your family or friends on your social media feeds. If you don't know a Girl Scout, then check out the cookie-finder tool at gsnypenn.org/en/cookies/buy-cookies, and find out where you can purchase Adventurefuls, Samoas, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, S'mores, and Toffee-Tastic cookies.

The booths will pop up at various sites across the Tier beginning in February.

Right now, Girl Scouts are taking pre-orders via paper order forms or their digital cookie online ordering links. Each scout receives an individual link so customers can pay online to have cookies shipped immediately for a fee or receive their boxes with free scout delivery in late February or early March.

You can also contact NYPENN Pathways customer service at 855-213-8555 or email info@gsnypenn.org to secure your cookies. Cookies are $5 per box.

A cookie and a cause:How Girl Scout Cookies went from cafeteria treat to national treasure

For subscribers:From Binghamton to Corning, here are 7 restaurants we're looking forward to trying in 2022

Alcohol in theaters:Adult beverage with your Milk Duds? NY movie theaters can now sell beer and wine

Jaime Alvarez, senior director of marketing and communications for NYPENN Pathways, said the council has decided not to participate in the DoorDash promotion after participating in the same promotion with GrubHub last year.

"Our council decided to opt-out after looking over regional logistical considerations and local market demand based on our participation in the GrubHub delivery partnership during the 2021 season," Alvarez said.

Alvarez went on to say the council wants to give the Girl Scouts a sense of normalcy, and a chance to use their people skills, after previous changes due to the COVID pandemic.

"What better way to help them further develop these fundamental entrepreneurial, life and leadership skills than by interaction in a safe manner with their customers," Alvarez said.

Follow Tom Passmore on Twitter @TheLeaderPass. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.