New Castle County, DE

Mission BBQ could be heading to New Castle County. Here are the latest plans.

By Brandon Holveck, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fzDiv_0dtxHR4Y00

Mission BBQ, the patriotic counter-service barbecue restaurant, could be coming soon to Kirkwood Highway in Milltown.

The restaurant is part of a plan filed with New Castle County earlier this month by Oekos Management of Columbia, Maryland. Under the plan, Mission BBQ and a yet to be determined fast food restaurant would be constructed side by side at the edge of the Kirkwood Plaza shopping center, which is home to Kohl's, Acme and Cafe Napoli.

To make way for the new restaurants, the existing bank on the property would be demolished. The project fits the current zoning, but might require code relief related to the setback from the road.

In a statement, Mission BBQ said it has not signed a lease but looks forward to being in the Wilmington community in the future.

Oekos did not respond to a request for comment.

The Kirkwood Highway restaurant would be the second Mission BBQ in Delaware, joining the company's Route 13 location in Dover.

The company's calling card is its dedication to serving those "sworn to protect and serve our communities and our country," their website reads. Armed forces and police memorabilia line the wooden walls of all Mission BBQ restaurants.

Mission BBQ sells a variety of meats, including chicken, turkey, ribs and brisket, as well as a rotating dessert and several sides.

The plan calls for Mission BBQ to be toward the west side of the shopping center adjacent to the entrance nearest Kohl's. Next to Mission BBQ would be a roughly 4,000-square-foot fast food restaurant with a drive thru.

Planning documents reveal Mission BBQ as a tenant, but say the identity of the fast food restaurant is "yet to be determined."

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon.

