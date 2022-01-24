ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Somerset County Mobile Food Bank January schedule released

By The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago
The Somerset County Mobile Food Bank will be making its monthly deliveries Tuesday through Thursday.

Members of qualified households can receive food at our next distribution this month at one of the following locations:

Tuesday:

  • 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Central City Recreation Park
  • 12:30 to 1 p.m. in the Berlin Brethren Church parking lot
  • 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. in the Meyersdale Brethren Church parking lot (9 Beachley St., Meyersdale)

Wednesday:

  • 11 to 11:30 a.m. 231 Center St., Boswell
  • 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at St. Anne Church, Davidsville
  • 1:45 to 2:15 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Windber

Thursday:

  • 12:30 to 1 p.m. across from Rockwood Church of the Brethren (600 Main St.)
  • 2 to 2:30 p.m. at the Confluence Borough Building
  • 4:15 to 5 p.m. at Somerset Alliance Church (708 Stoystown Road, Somerset) do not arrive before 4 p.m.

Visit the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank’s Facebook page for weather-related updates.

