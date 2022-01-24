ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Local government calendar includes TSPLOST session in Athens

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gc4RP_0dtxGCl000
tsplost

There is tax talk today in Athens: the 2018 TSPLOST Oversight Committee convenes a virtual session at 5:30. The committee is looking at work on transportation projects that are being by a special purposes local option sales tax approved by Athens-Clarke County voters four years ago.

The Oglethorpe County Zoning Board meets this evening, 6 o’clock at the Oglethorpe County courthouse in Lexington.

There is an afternoon meeting of the Elbert County School Board, a 5:30 session at the school district’s Central Office in Elberton.

Masks become optional today in Gainesville: students in Gainesville City Schools will, effective today, no longer be required to wear face coverings as a coronavirus mitigation measure.

The funeral for Randy Pruitt takes place this afternoon. Pruitt, a former Lumpkin County Sheriff who became the Chief Magistrate Judge in Dahlonega, died at the age of 63. There was no immediate word on cause of death.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, GA
County
Oglethorpe County, GA
City
Elberton, GA
Athens, GA
Government
City
Athens, GA
City
Dahlonega, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CNN

Why Biden's Supreme Court nomination matters

(CNN) — It's tempting to simply see the coming replacement of liberal Justice Stephen Breyer with a liberal appointed by President Joe Biden as a simple like-for-like replacement vote for what may be the permanent minority on the Supreme Court. Don't fall for that trap. Supreme Court nominations ignite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Option#Central Office#Lumpkin County Sheriff#Cox Media Group
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
49K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy