Local government calendar includes TSPLOST session in Athens

tsplost

There is tax talk today in Athens: the 2018 TSPLOST Oversight Committee convenes a virtual session at 5:30. The committee is looking at work on transportation projects that are being by a special purposes local option sales tax approved by Athens-Clarke County voters four years ago.

The Oglethorpe County Zoning Board meets this evening, 6 o’clock at the Oglethorpe County courthouse in Lexington.

There is an afternoon meeting of the Elbert County School Board, a 5:30 session at the school district’s Central Office in Elberton.

Masks become optional today in Gainesville: students in Gainesville City Schools will, effective today, no longer be required to wear face coverings as a coronavirus mitigation measure.

The funeral for Randy Pruitt takes place this afternoon. Pruitt, a former Lumpkin County Sheriff who became the Chief Magistrate Judge in Dahlonega, died at the age of 63. There was no immediate word on cause of death.

