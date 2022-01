The number of Americans alarmed about global warming now outnumbers Americans who are dismissive of it three to one. That’s according to a twice-yearly public opinion polling by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication. The latest poll, conducted in September 2021, found that 33 percent of respondents were “alarmed” about global warming. These respondents were the most supportive of climate action and said they strongly believed that they will be affected by climate change.

