3 Reasons Why Our Buffalo Cauliflower Is a Perfect Game-Day Recipe

Last year, when a tortilla hack flooded the Internet -- savory fillings enveloped in a tortilla and folded into a triangle -- cooks at The Plate in Milton decided that their version of this handheld meal, which resembles a flower blossom, would be great on their menu. This time of year they roast a lot of cauliflower, so they began there, with grilled red onions and their signature homemade curried ketchup (originally the glaze for turkey meatloaf). Shaved fresh fennel, turmeric yogurt, and grated Emmental round things out. Chef-owner Suzanne Lombardi, who created the blossom tortilla with her right-hand woman, Taylor Furgal, says, "Nothing harsh or heavy, [just] really satisfying." Lombardi, founder of Dancing Deer Baking Co. and co-founder of Tiny Trapeze Confections, has been serving homemade comfort food for breakfast and lunch at The Plate in Milton since 2012. The cafe/restaurant is upstairs at Milton Marketplace. A dinner meal share program is starting in February with online orders. Furgal came to The Plate when she was a high school student at Blue Hills Regional Technical School in Canton. She and Lombardi create a lot of produce-centric sandwiches and soups, with flavor inspirations from around the world. This sandwich has a lot of moving parts, none complicated or time consuming. Once the cauliflower is roasted, the onions grilled, the yogurt seasoned with turmeric, and the fennel marinated, spread them in quadrants on extra-large flour tortillas and fold into fourths to make big triangles. The tortilla folding is easy but read the instructions first before you fold. At this point, the sandwiches can be crisped in a skillet and served at once or refrigerated for a day and browned on a night when dinner needs to be on the fly. At The Plate, says Lombardi, the staff "all love to cook and all love to eat." That shows with the first bite of this glorious sandwich.

MILTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO