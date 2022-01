With $10 trillion in funds under management — though mostly in index funds — BlackRock’s views get more attention in the board room than other investors. CEO Larry Fink said executives need to express their values. “They don’t want to hear us, as CEOs, opine on every issue of the day, but they do need to know where we stand on the societal issues intrinsic to our companies’ long-term success,” said Fink.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO