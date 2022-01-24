Marketplace Mall shuts down early due to power outage

It was an early-closure for one of the Rochester-area’s struggling shopping malls.

The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta shut down a little before 3 p.m. after a power outage during the late-morning hours.

The power outage was reported around 12 p.m. on the mall’s Twitter account. While the mall itself is not bustling with stores- it does have a few dozen retailers open.

However, after more than two hours of power being out- officials decided to shut it down for the day.

The mall was expected to reopen at normal time on Monday.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).