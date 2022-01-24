ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Marketplace Mall shuts down early due to power outage

It was an early-closure for one of the Rochester-area’s struggling shopping malls.

The Marketplace Mall in Henrietta shut down a little before 3 p.m. after a power outage during the late-morning hours.

The power outage was reported around 12 p.m. on the mall’s Twitter account. While the mall itself is not bustling with stores- it does have a few dozen retailers open.

However, after more than two hours of power being out- officials decided to shut it down for the day.

The mall was expected to reopen at normal time on Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
