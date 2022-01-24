ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

By LORNE COOK - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to...

KTLA

Russia threatens retaliation if U.S. and its allies reject its security demands

The Biden administration and NATO told Russia on Wednesday there will be no U.S. or NATO concessions on Moscow’s main demands to resolve the crisis over Ukraine. In separate written responses delivered to the Russians, the U.S. and NATO held firm to the alliance’s open-door policy for membership, rejected a demand to permanently ban Ukraine […]
Vladimir Putin
AFP

Europe warns against Russian provocation in Donbass

More than an open Russian invasion of Ukraine, European capitals fear Kiev could be lured into a clash with pro-Russian separatists in the breakaway Donbass region. According to senior European officials, the Western allies have warned Moscow that any provocation there -- even if uniformed Russian troops were not involved -- would also trigger the massive sanctions response they are drawing up. And, separately, they have urged Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky not to allow his forces to be drawn into more intense fighting by any Russian-backed actions on the tense frontline. The warnings in Brussels, in the wake of European talks with NATO and US leaders, came as Ukraine reported that its forces had dismantled a network of saboteurs allegedly "coordinated by Russian special services".
The Independent

Norway's PM says Russia build-up is `a sign of weakness'

Norway’s prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday he believes it’s “a sign of weakness” that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow’s political views by an “extraordinary” military buildup.Jonas Gahr Støre said in an interview with The Associated Press that he calls it a sign of weakness because it’s at the negotiating table where issues that matter to people should be discussed, not by “that kind of military demonstration,” and by pursuing Russia’s interests where “the weapons will speak.”He said he thinks Putin’s demand now for guarantees — including that...
The Independent

PM: Russian invasion of Ukraine will see UK troops sent to protect Nato allies

Britain is prepared to deploy troops to protect Nato allies in Europe should Russia invade Ukraine Boris Johnson said, as he warned Vladimir Putin faces “ferocious” Ukrainian resistance.The Prime Minister also said the UK and its allies stand ready to impose “heavy economic sanctions” on Russia and voiced fears that any invasion would result in “bloodshed comparable to the first war in Chechnya or Bosnia”.Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: “If Russia pursues this path, many Russian mothers’ sons will not be coming home.“The response in the international community would be the same and the pain that would...
The Independent

German caution on arms to Ukraine rooted in history, energy

Germany’s refusal to join other NATO members in providing weapons to Ukraine has annoyed some allies and raised questions about Berlin’s resolve in standing up to Russia The issue rose to the fore over the weekend following a report that Berlin had gone so far as to block Estonia from supplying old German howitzers to Kyiv to help defend itself against Russian troops massing near the Ukrainian the border.Germany's stance on arms supplies does “not correspond to the level of our relations and the current security situation," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.Speaking to reporters Monday in...
France
Spain
Denmark
Europe
Russia
Reuters

Russia sends two S-400 battalions to Belarus for drills - Interfax

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia is sending two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Belarus to join military drills there next month, the Interfax news agency said on Friday, at a time of acute tensions with the West over neighbouring Ukraine. Russian military forces and hardware began arriving...
The Independent

British troops ‘extremely unlikely’ to go to Ukraine if Russia invades

Dominic Raab has said it is “extremely unlikely” that troops will be sent into Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion – but stressed there will be “severe economic consequences” for the Kremlin.The deputy prime minister also assessed the threat of an incursion by Russian forces as “very significant”, as he urged the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to “step back from the brink”.His remarks came after the British government accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a regime of collaborators in Kiev, as tensions rise in the region over the build-up of Russian forces.Over the weekend, a...
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia map: Where could invasion take place and what is the situation along the border?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has dispatched more than 106,000 soldiers to the country’s border with Ukraine in a show of military might ahead of what international observers fear could be an invasion.Western leaders from US president Joe Biden to British prime minister Boris Johnson have cautioned Mr Putin against such a step, with the former saying on Tuesday: “There would be enormous consequences if he were to go in and invade... for Russia, not only in terms of economic consequences and political consequences but enormous consequences worldwide.”Mr Johnson likewise urged the Russian president not to follow the “path of...
