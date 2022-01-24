No. 13 Georgia Women’s Basketball Falls at Home to No. 5 Tennessee

Jenna Staiti Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against Tennessee at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS, Ga. — The No. 13 ranked Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team fell to No. 5 Tennessee in Sunday afternoon’s Southeastern Conference contest in Stegeman Coliseum, 63-55.

Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti led Georgia scorers with 14 and 16, respectively. Georgia falls to 15-4 and 4-3 in SEC play. Tennessee improves to 18-1 and 7-0 in SEC play.

“I thought we started off well,” shared head coach Joni Taylor. “I thought we ended the game the same way we ended the second quarter which was turning it over and not executing on the offensive end. Tennessee is a really good team. Kellie [Harper] has done a really good job putting them on the floor and getting them to play at a different level… I thought we forced things that weren’t there, and we did some things that we talked about all week long that weren’t going to be available to us. In those moments, we forgot that and did some things that were not smart.”

Staiti opened the first-quarter scoring for the Lady Bulldogs with a three-point jumper. The SEC rivals traded points on the following possessions before a Morrison jumper and pair of free throws gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead. At the end of the first quarter, Georgia led 16-13.

Morrison continued her strong start with another three-point jumper to open the second quarter of play. The Lady Bulldogs lead stretched to nine points late in the quarter, but the Lady Volunteers cut the lead to one point. Georgia led at halftime 32-31.

The Lady Vols reclaimed the lead midway through the third quarter, but a late 5-0 run by the Lady Bulldogs shaved the advantage to 52-47 with a quarter left to play.

A late Lady Vol offensive push closed out the road win for the visitors.

Next up, the Lady Bulldogs travel to face Ole Miss on Sunday, January 30th at 3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. CT. Coverage will be on SEC Network Plus.

©2022 Cox Media Group