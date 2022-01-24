Chuckle of the day

Written and directed by Randy Mack, Laundry Day begins with a fight breaking out between four seemingly random individuals at a twenty-four-hour bar in New Orleans. The brawl makes no sense until we become privy to the events of the day leading up to the fisticuffs. Said participants are street performer Natalee (Samantha Ann), the drug dealing Ethan (Dave Davis), down-on-her-luck singer Dee (Kerry Cahill), and the owner of the bar, Bart (Billy Slaughter). We are told the events from the point of view of each involved party. The more we hear, the more twisted the story becomes. It appears everyone has some dirty laundry to air out.

