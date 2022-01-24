ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuckle of the day

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 3 days ago

Back when we had the time,...

www.butlereagle.com

Butler Eagle

Verse of the day

If anyone says, "I love God," yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. And he has given us this command: Whoever loves God must also love his brother." 1 John 4:20-21.
RELIGION
Butler Eagle

Card of Thanks

Thank You to everyone for your sympathy during our time of loss. We especially appreciated all of the prayers, cards, food and gifts we received, as well as the abundance of love and support. The Family of Jim McLafferty.
SOCIETY
Cosmopolitan

What February has in store for your star sign

ARIES (Queen of Swords, Two of Wands, Seven of Wands) Challenge yourself and make a decision to do something this month that puts you right in the heart of the action (where you belong). The Two and Seven of Wands combine to pull your gaze towards an outstanding option that...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Melanie Ham: Crafting YouTuber dies aged 36

YouTuber and crafter Melanie Ham, who was well-known for the stories about her art and personal life she shared on social media, has died at the age of 36.According to posts shared to her social media accounts, which were published by her husband Robert Ham, Ham passed away from cancer on 12 January.“It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness I share the news of the passing of my sweet, amazing, beautiful wife Melanie,” the caption of the Instagram post reads. “If you’ve been following our journey I’m sure you were, like us, hopeful she could defeat this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Father dying of Covid regrets not getting vaccine in heartbreaking texts

Shortly before dying of Covid-19, a father in Los Angeles texted family members to express his regret over not getting vaccinated.Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterward, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs.“I can’t breathe again,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “I really regret not getting my vaccine. If I can do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life. I’m fighting for my life here and I wish I [had] gotten vaccinated.”On 22 January, Mr Cabrera died. His family...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Weatherman appears to fart on live TV and people are shocked

A weatherman in Louisville, Kentucky has been accused of farting live on air after a video of the incident went viral. While reporting on a cold front coming in from the Midwest, WDRB meteorologist Marc Weinberg paused his broadcast and appeared to create a warm front by farting, before continuing with the weather.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Film Threat

Laundry Day

Written and directed by Randy Mack, Laundry Day begins with a fight breaking out between four seemingly random individuals at a twenty-four-hour bar in New Orleans. The brawl makes no sense until we become privy to the events of the day leading up to the fisticuffs. Said participants are street performer Natalee (Samantha Ann), the drug dealing Ethan (Dave Davis), down-on-her-luck singer Dee (Kerry Cahill), and the owner of the bar, Bart (Billy Slaughter). We are told the events from the point of view of each involved party. The more we hear, the more twisted the story becomes. It appears everyone has some dirty laundry to air out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
rvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Snow Day

Captured by @gahuss on Instagram. gahuss’ Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Captured by @radio_tokyo on Instagram. radio_tokyo’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Photo of...
PHOTOGRAPHY
blountcountian.com

On that day

A small town. The kind of American hamlet that causes you to start looking around for the Norman Rockwell signature. Hanging begonias. Storefronts with colorful awnings. A cute downtown. There was a loud party happening on Main Street. I followed the sound of distant music and many voices. I suddenly realized I was still wearing my pajamas. I shuffled into […]
POLITICS
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ree Drummond addresses criticism from viewers over ‘lack of professionalism and decorum’ on cooking show

Celebrity chef Ree Drummond has amusingly addressed some of the criticism she faces from viewers over the “lack of professionalism and decorum” displayed on her cooking show.Drummond, who stars in The Pioneer Woman, discussed the occasional backlash she receives while sharing a clip from an upcoming episode of her Food Network show.In the clip, filmed at home by her daughter Alex Drummond, the chef attempts to try her newest recipe out on some of her family members, which prompts her daughter Paige Drummond to jokingly wrestle with brother-in-law Mauricio Scott over the first slice.As the pair pretend-fight, Drummond noted that...
TV SHOWS
Butler Eagle

People

Adele is making time for a superfan to show how much she cares. On Saturday, the “Oh My God” artist FaceTimed Eleni Sabracos, a longtime supporter who posted a viral video from Las Vegas on Friday lamenting various unsuccessful attempts to see the Grammy winner in concert. The video racked up 9.5 million views on TikTok after Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency the day before it was scheduled to open.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
Butler Eagle

John Whittington

In loving memory of my husband, John Whittington, whose birthday is January 27th. He is my best friend and soul mate. I love and miss you.
OBITUARIES

