Republicans Aren’t the Only Ones Diluting Citizens’ Votes
By Lloyd Green
TheDailyBeast
3 days ago
Republicans and Democrats have a problem with “who” is doing the voting and, in the process, the value and worth of citizenship and the franchise is taking a beating. On the GOP’s side of the ledger, restricting access to the ballot and electoral intimidation are features, not bugs. Indeed, in Florida...
President Joe Biden reaffirmed his vow to name the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, in his first remarks acknowledging Justice Stephen Breyer’s intention to retire from the nation’s highest court. “I've made no decision except one: The person I nominate will be someone...
Tucker Carlson hit another low mark on Wednesday night when he said that President Joe Biden only cares about race and gender when it comes to nominating a Supreme Court justice and thus should select the sister of George Floyd, the Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.
A confidential vaccine distribution plan formed under former President Donald Trump placed allied nations ahead of poorer ones, according to Politico. The secret list, described by both current and former officials, was drawn up during the second half of 2020, sorting out priority order for other nations based on their strategic relationship with the U.S. First on the list were allies, including Israel, Taiwan, South Korea, Canada, and several European nations, despite the fact that these nations all had strong health-care systems, the financial resources to purchase their own doses, and infrastructure robust enough for distribution. Next were countries involved with the development of the vaccine. Nations with ties to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance were third, followed by all others not already categorized. “We thought that the categories themselves made sense at the time,” said Paul Mango, a former Trump official central to the administration’s vaccine effort, who did not work on the document but frequently led internal briefings on it. “The underserved countries were third on the list.”
Less than a week after being hired to head a high-profile research department at Georgetown Law School, the former head of a conservative D.C. think tank predicted that Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee will be a “lesser black woman.” Former Cato Institute director Ilya Shapiro, now executive director of Georgetown’s Center for the Constitution, wrote, “Objectively best pick for Biden is Sri Srinivasan, who is solid prog and v smart. Even has identity politics benefit of being first Asian (Indian) American. But alas doesn’t fit into last intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman. Thank heaven for small favors?” In a second tweet, Shapiro added, “Because Biden said he’s only consider [sic] black women for SCOTUS, his nominee will always have an asterisk attached. Fitting that the Court takes up affirmative action next term.” He apologized the next day and deleted the tweets, calling them “inartful.” Georgetown Law School Dean William Treanor said in an email that tweets were “demeaning,” “appalling” and “at odds with everything we stand for at Georgetown Law.”
The father of a journalist who was killed during a live television broadcast in 2015 has announced a bid for Congress. Andy Parker, a longtime gun-control advocate, said Thursday he would run as a Democrat to unseat Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a fixture at right-wing rallies who denounced the “phony pandemic” in late 2020. The fight will take place in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, which has consistently elected Republican representatives since 2010. Frustrated by attempts to get Facebook and other social media platforms to take down reposted videos of Alison Parker’s violent on-camera slaying, Parker has said his campaign will “champion” social media reform. In particular, he will look to change Section 230, a law that protects social media companies from accountability over the content they host on their platforms. Parker said he was well-equipped for a long-shot run. “There’s no candidate that I’m aware of running for Congress that has a running mate,” he said Thursday. “Well, I do. And she’s going to be with me every step of the way.”
In the summer of 2021, then Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams—a retired NYPD captain and gadfly within the department who’d won a narrow victory in a crowded field on a promise to reform the police while re-establishing “public safety as the prerequisite to prosperity”—proclaimed himself “the new face of the Democratic Party.”
Nancy Pelosi is running for Congress again. The California congresswoman and Speaker of the House announced her re-election campaign Tuesday, claiming her bid for a 19th term in Congress would center around a promise to help San Franciscan children. “This is my story, and this is my song,” she said in the three-minute video in which she lauded Democratic accomplishments over the last decade. “While we’ve made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives,” she said. “Our democracy is at risk.” Pelosi won her second run as House speaker in 2019, just after Democrats’ strong gains in the 2018 midterms, though she vowed that she would not hold the post for longer than this year after making concessions to Democratic holdouts.
Is President Joe Biden really just another Donald Trump in disguise?. That’s not some QAnon theory about body-swapping, but a new favorite talking point of the pundit class. This week on Fever Dreams, hosts Asawin Suebsaeng and Kelly Weill delve into a swamp of columns accusing Biden of being Trump’s equal in delegitimizing elections, after Biden gave a speech about voting rights.
Elon Musk and Donald Trump Jr. are aligned on an issue taking place in a country neither lives in: vaccine mandates for Canadian truckers who cross the border. “Canadian truckers rule,” Musk tweeted on Thursday, apparently showing support to thousands of “freedom” drivers who have formed a convoy to protest the regulations. Musk followed the declaration with replies to two other tweets in opposition to vaccine mandates. The Tesla CEO has been something of a contrarian at multiple points of the pandemic. In March 2020 he predicted, very wrongly, that there would be “close to zero new cases” in the United States by April. That summer, two of the carmaker’s employees claimed they were fired after taking unpaid leave “to protect themselves and their family members” from COVID-19; Musk had pledged that workers would be able to do so.
Right-wing radio host and illegal parking aficionado Sebastian Gorka can’t seem to get out of his own way while trying to sue the Jan. 6 committee. After being served in late December with a subpoena for his phone records, a defiant Gorka quickly moved to sue, filing a rebuttal to the committee's request. However, he inadvertently published his personal cell phone number to the public docket and “had to scramble to rescind it,” Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported. And then on Tuesday, when it came time for Gorka to move forward with the case, he claimed to D.C. Judge Randolph Daniel Moss that he had successfully served all parties to the case—a claim that resulted in Moss scheduling a Friday hearing. But it wasn't true: Gorka later realized he hadn’t yet served the DOJ or Attorney General Merrick Garland, and he moved to correct the record. “We regret any inconvenience this may have caused,” the right-wing star’s lawyers wrote. And making matters worse, when Gorka tried on Tuesday to postpone the Friday hearing, the request was outright denied, Cheney reported. Reached for comment by The Daily Beast on Wednesday afternoon, Gorka rattled off a series of profane insults, including “Go to hell.”
With Russian troops steadily massing on the Ukraine border and a looming threat of an invasion that the White House described as “imminent,” Fox News host Tucker Carlson would have you look the other way. During the episode of his Monday show, Carlson pondered: “Why is it disloyal...
Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday took issue with Sean Hannity’s portrayal of President Joe Biden as mentally in decline, calling the Fox News host’s video montage of the president and its implication “deeply insulting and highly political.”. As he has in recent broadcasts, Hannity made it clear to...
On Wednesday, a federal judge in South Dakota granted Planned Parenthood a victory by temporarily blocking a gubernatorial executive order requiring medical providers administer both steps in a medication abortion. Before Gov. Kristi Noem’s order, women were only required to visit a medical provider for the first dose and could then take the second dose on their own 24 to 72 hours later. Judge Karen Schreier granted Planned Parenthood’s injunction against the mandate, claiming that the order presented a “substantial obstacle” for women because they can only receive in-state abortions at a single Planned Parenthood in Sioux Falls.
While the Omicron variant of coronavirus is less severe in people who have been vaccinated, it’s now killing 2,100 people in the U.S. a day—the highest level since nearly a year ago. “We’re still losing too many people a day for it to be in any way acceptable,” Jodie Guest, vice chair of the epidemiology department at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health, told The Wall Street Journal. The incredible speed which Omicron spread across the nation this winter means that massive numbers of the vulnerable—the elderly, the ill, and the unvaccinated—have been infected. The seven-day death average is the highest since February 2021, when vaccination rates were far lower.
One of the most notorious battalions of the secretive and deadly Wagner Group appeared to suggest it was prepping to return to Ukraine, raising the prospect of a Russian assault. One of the most feared and radical Russian paramilitary groups may have slipped up on social media and revealed its...
Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has declared a national day of mourning after his COVID-denying mentor died of the virus. Olavo de Carvalho, 74, was a longtime right-wing crusader in Brazil who was crucial in Bolsonaro’s shock rise to power in the 2018 presidential election. Carvalho’s relatives announced his death Monday, but didn’t say how he died. However, his estranged daughter, Heloísa de Carvalho, revealed Tuesday that her dad died from COVID-19. He had spent the pandemic playing down the severity of the virus, dismissing it as the “moronavirus” and writing in a tweet in May 2020: “The fear of a supposedly deadly virus is nothing more than a little horror story designed to scare the population and make them accept slavery as they would a present from Father Christmas.” In a mournful statement, Bolsonaro described his mentor as “one of the greatest thinkers in our country’s history.”
The Anti-Defamation League, which has repeatedly called on Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson for peddling white supremacist conspiracy theories, criticized the network on Wednesday for embracing what it deems antisemitic rhetoric centered around George Soros. Promoting his new anti-Soros documentary—which The Forward says “lauds Hungary’s antisemitic regime”—on Tuesday, Carlson echoed antisemitic tropes that Jewish people wish to upend Western civilization, claiming Soros’ goal was “destruction aimed at the West” and aims to make society “more dangerous [and] dirtier.” Noting that the group has always said it’s “totally fair” to criticize Soros’ support of progressive policies and candidates, an ADL spokesperson told The Daily Beast one “can only presume based on Carlson’s track record and his comments” that his new series “will be nothing more than far-right propaganda at best, and at worst a dangerous antisemitic dog whistle sure to be heard loud and clear by a large audience.” The spokesperson added that “casting a Jewish individual as some sort of puppet master”—for which the ADL has called out Fox in the past—has the “effect of mainstreaming antisemitic tropes and giving support to bona fide antisemites.” Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
