Economy

Telkom withdraws action against ICASA

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 3 days ago

South African telco Telkom has, as expected, withdrawn its High Court action against ICASA over the regulator’s upcoming auction of spectrum. Telkom told the Pretoria High Court that it will remove its urgent...

advanced-television.com

Advanced Television

Intelsat’s advisors have bills trimmed

Intelsat’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction has seen the court-appointed Fee Examiner look at every invoice submitted during the three-month period of June 1st-August 31st 2021 by Intelsat’s various professional advisers and advisors to Intelsat’s shareholders and other key parties. The Examiner has trimmed just about every monthly/quarterly billing summary.
ECONOMY
mobileworldlive.com

Telkom faces South Africa corruption probe

South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) prepared to open a probe into allegations of corruption and maladministration at operator Telkom South Africa, focused on international divisions divested more than eight years ago. The SIU announced President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the investigation, with the authority able to recover any losses...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

Eutelsat combats sexism

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat has signed up to the StOpE initiative to combat sexism in the workplace. Eutelsat is aiming at raising awareness among all employees to encourage them to act against sexist behaviour in the workplace. This move further supports the gender equality policies of the group. Last year, the company reported that women accounted for almost half of all new recruitments. They account for 30 per cent of the workforce at management level and the C-suite, and since January 1st the company is being run by a woman (the well-regarded Eva Berneke, an engineer and formerly CEO at Danish IT and software business KMD).
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Analysis: Fibre, 5G capex limits Euro telcos’ FCF

According to credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, European telecoms operators continued heavy investment in rolling out fibre and 5G networks will keeping capex high and limit free cash flow (FCF) generation in the short term. The impact will be the greatest on incumbent operators’ FCF as they need to deploy...
ECONOMY
Advanced Television

SES cries foul over Intelsat late evidence

In the SES vs Intelsat court case, due to start on February 7th, Intelsat is looking to introduce evidence from James Murray, an acknowledged expert in telecommunications and competitive intelligence and currently working for PJT Partners. The problem is that Murray comes extremely late to the action. Intelsat’s bankruptcy Court ruled initially in June last year that the litigants abide by its deadline as far as witness statements were concerned of listing and finalising their named witness lists by August 16th 2021.
LAW
The Independent

Minister says fraud in Government is rampant after ‘dramatic’ resignation

A Tory minister who quit in what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the House of Lords has claimed that fraud is rampant in the Government Lord Agnew of Oulton had been the minister for efficiency and transformation before announcing his resignation at the despatch box and marching out of the chamber on Monday. In his exit speech, the Tory peer criticised his party’s “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid business loans.In a subsequent op-ed in the Financial Times Lord Agnew said that the Government had “failed spectacularly” for allowing dysfunctionality to continue...
INCOME TAX
Advanced Television

TF1/M6 merger under threat?

A report in French newspaper Le Figaro quotes the nation’s Association of Advertisers (UDM) saying that they do not see TV advertising and digital advertising as substitutable. This is perceived as a negative for the proposed merger between French commercial TV broadcaster TF1 and smaller rival M6. A note...
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
Advanced Television

EU approves Allianz Intelsat control

Intelsat is in the process of exiting its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reconstruction. It has organised its post-bankruptcy financing and German financial services giant Allianz will be very much in control of Intelsat. The European Commission approved on January 24th the control of Intelsat Holdings SA by Allianz SE and has...
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Devas will continue to collect India’s overseas assets

Last week Devas Multimedia was ordered by India’s Supreme Court to be wound up. Devas is, however, determined to use the positive backing of various non-Indian courts and tribunals to be justified in pursuing its $1.2 billion (€1.06bn) compensation claim against Antrix, the former subsidiary of India Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Pakistan clamps down on Starlink pre-orders

Pakistan is echoing India in its decision to ban Elon Musk’s Starlink from soliciting pre-orders to its broadband-by-satellite system. Pakistan’s Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on January 19th that Starlink had neither applied for, nor obtained, any licence from the PTA to provide Internet services to the country. “The...
WORLD
Advanced Television

OneWeb readies for Australia launch

OneWeb has linked with two Australian telecommunications organisations to offer its satellite broadband service. The deals will see Vocus and Field Solutions Group (FSG), resell OneWeb’s wholesale and retail Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services to consumers, governments and enterprises in Australia. Vocus was announced as OneWeb’s first...
RETAIL
Advanced Television

Vodafone, Iliad to merge Italian units?

Reports suggest that telco Vodafone and French operator Iliad are in talks to combine their respective Italian businesses. Such a deal would create a business with a mobile market penetration of some 36 per cent and combined revenues of nearly €6 billion. According to Reuters, Iliad is working with...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid news – live: Minister resigns over failure to recoup coronavirus fraud losses as travel tests scrapped

Treasury minister Lord Agnew has resigned from the government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.The Conservative peer marched out of the House of Lords, saying “schoolboy errors” had been made in a “desperately inadequate” operation.He was updating peers about £4.3bn of loans - written off by the Treasury - which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.In what has been described as “one of the most dramatic moments ever seen” in the upper chamber, Lord Agnew slammed his folder shut, said “thank you and goodbye”, and immediately left to applause.“Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud, it would be...
TRAVEL
Advanced Television

Scotland approves SaxaVord launch site

The plan to start launching rockets and small satellites from SaxaVord on the island of Uist in Scotland has moved much closer to achievement with Historic Environment Scotland (HES) withdrawing its objections to the scheme. SaxaVord has still to achieve Planning Permission from the Shetland Islands Council. SaxaVord chief executive...
INDUSTRY
theblockcrypto.com

Bitfinex withdraws from Ontario amid major push against centralized exchanges

On January 14, Bitfinex announced that it will close user accounts in Ontario at the beginning of March. In its announcement, the exchange wrote:. "Starting on March 1, 2022, Ontario customers will no longer have access to any Services. Any Ontario customers who have open positions in our peer-to-peer financing markets are advised to immediately start exiting those positions in preparation for March 1, 2022."
MARKETS
Housing Wire

Supreme Court orders review of recession-era class action against Rocket

The Supreme Court weighed in on a class action lawsuit against Quicken Loans, now Rocket Mortgage, regarding its appraisal practices during the financial crisis, delivering a procedural win for the mortgage lender. On Monday, the Supreme Court remanded the class action to the United States Court of Appeals for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
TECHNOLOGY

