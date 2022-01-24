Telkom withdraws action against ICASA

Paris-based satellite operator Eutelsat has signed up to the StOpE initiative to combat sexism in the workplace. Eutelsat is aiming at raising awareness among all employees to encourage them to act against sexist behaviour in the workplace. This move further supports the gender equality policies of the group. Last year, the company reported that women accounted for almost half of all new recruitments. They account for 30 per cent of the workforce at management level and the C-suite, and since January 1st the company is being run by a woman (the well-regarded Eva Berneke, an engineer and formerly CEO at Danish IT and software business KMD).

