More and more people are trying plant-based versions of their favorite foods these days, and there is no denying that vegetarian and vegan-centered diets are trendy. While eating red meat isn’t inherently bad once in a while, we spoke with nutritionists and health experts about several reasons to be wary of it if you’re trying to lose weight. Read on for tips and to learn how consuming it in moderation is key if you’d like to keep it in your diet.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 5 DAYS AGO