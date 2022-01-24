How Derek Chauvin Could Send His Fellow Cops to Prison

A New Jersey police officer who alleged his supervisor assaulted him with chopsticks has settled his lawsuit, according to NJ.com. Samuel Kim, a former cop with the Palisades Park police department, accused his supervisor of a multi-year harassment campaign, including getting him to run personal errands and asking him to dismiss a parking ticket for a friend of the supervisor. When Kim refused to help the friend, who was an NYPD cop, the supervisor’s bullying escalated, culminating in a beatdown with chopsticks at the supervisor’s parents’ house, the suit alleged. Kim settled with Bergen County and the supervisor for $120,000 last month and now works as a police officer in Ho-Ho-Kus. “The Palisades Park Police Department lost a gifted, first-rate officer,” his lawyer told NJ.com.
Comments / 0