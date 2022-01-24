ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

How Derek Chauvin Could Send His Fellow Cops to Prison

By Pilar Melendez
 3 days ago
In the nearly two years since George Floyd was murdered outside a Minneapolis convenience store, only one of the four former police officers who presided over the devastating final minutes of the 46-year-old Black man’s life has been sent to prison. But this week, the three ex-cops who...

AFP

Ex-policemen charged in Floyd death 'chose to do nothing': prosecutor

Three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd chose to do nothing as the 46-year-old Black man suffered a "slow and agonizing death," a prosecutor said Monday. The men are on trial for their roles in the May 2020 death of Floyd, whose fatal arrest was filmed by a bystander and sparked months of protests in the United States against racial injustice and police brutality. Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for nearly 10 minutes until he passed out and died, is serving 22 years in prison after being convicted of murder. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were the three other officers involved in the arrest of Floyd for allegedly using a fake $20 bill to buy a pack of cigarettes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

George Floyd officers trial: Defence says Derek Chauvin ‘called all of the shots’ in Black man’s killing

A defence attorney for one of the three former police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder has claimed that convicted killer Derek Chauvin “called all of the shots” during the deadly encounter.Tom Plunkett, the lawyer for J Alexander Kueng, sought to pin all the blame for Mr Floyd’s death on Chauvin as he gave his opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.Mr Plunkett said that Mr Kueng was only a rookie cop when he was involved in the fatal arrest of the Black man outside a convenience store in Minneapolis back on 25 May 2020.Mr Kueng and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
MySanAntonio

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vice

The 3 Cops Who Watched George Floyd Die Are Blaming Derek Chauvin

Even though former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, J. Kueng, and Thomas Lane are the ones on trial for their inaction during the death of George Floyd, their former colleague who murdered the 46-year-old Black man was the center of attention during opening statements. While arguing that the three officers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bossip

GTFOHWTBS: Defense Attorney Argues Derek Chauvin Wouldn’t Allow 3 Officers To Help George Floyd

As we reported last week, the trial for the 3 other former officers, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, involved in George Floyd’s murder has begun now that the jury selection is finalized. Lawyers from both sides are making their opening arguments and the defense attorneys are using some very weak ideas to keep the bacon boys from going up the river. One of which is the fact that Derek Chauvin was somehow Thanos and these other officers were merely his children, doing as they were told.
PUBLIC SAFETY
