Work your way toward your best self with some much-deserved self care

WSLS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “new year, new you” might feel like a cliche. However, seizing the start of a new year as a reason to focus on yourself is absolutely a good thing. And it can have benefits that last you far beyond January 2022. Practice positive habits, mindfulness,...

www.wsls.com

Yoga Journal

40 Ways Our Editors and Readers Practice Self-Care

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. Let’s be honest—January can be a bleak month. The energy that comes with the start of a new year quickly comes and passes, and, suddenly, we’re stuck with cold mornings, lots of darkness, and an endless stretch of winter ahead of us. Those resolutions about taking more time for yourself? They’re slipping away. You may have come into 2022 inspired to practice more self-care, but between work, family obligations and, you know, the world, it’s difficult to do just that. But self-care doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. We asked our readers on Instagram to share some of their favorite ways to practice self-care—and included some of our own. Our hope is that, by viewing this list, you’ll be inspired to find five minutes (or a whole blissful day) to take care of the most important person in your life—you.
YOGA
In Style

These Are the Best Self-Care Subscriptions to Support Your Mind and Body in 2022

"Self care" is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but its specific meaning changes from person to person. Pampering yourself is certainly part of it, but it's more about taking care of your mental and physical wellbeing, however that translates. Maybe you're someone who needs to take quiet time to recharge by lighting a candle and reading a book after a lot of social interaction. Or perhaps your version of self care is hitting the gym to boost endorphins and break a sweat. No matter how you interpret the expression, a new year is the perfect time to realign priorities and put yourself first.
LIFESTYLE
slpecho.com

The importance of a self-care routine

As the semester ends, one tends to focus more on their grades rather than themselves. Over the years I’ve learned that one can both manage their grades and have a self-care routine without one having to worry. Maintaining a self-care routine in your day-to-day life is important. One way...
MENTAL HEALTH
ahealthiermichigan.org

Winter Self-Care Guide: Exercise

It’s week three of our self-care journey on A Healthier Michigan. In the first two weeks, we tried meditation and journaling – both powerful practices that can help ground your mind, set your intentions for the day ahead and organize your activities. These practices can enable you to make space for another important act of self-care: exercise.
MICHIGAN STATE
lhsdoi.com

What’s Trending: Self Care

Practicing self care is a necessary part of your schedule, as it helps to relieve stress and anxiety and improves your well-being. Although it can be difficult, finding time to take care of yourself can make a difference, even if you only spend 10 minutes doing so. Here are some strategies and methods that you can add into your routine to take care of your mind and body in order to relieve everyday stressors and improve your quality of life.
YOGA
TrendHunter.com

Relaxing Self-Care Kits

The ‘Self-Love Gift Set’ provides users with the tools to treat themselves to a relaxing night in. Each kit comes with ‘Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers,’ a Heart-Shaped Massage Tool,’ and a ‘Calming Lavender Heat Pillow.’. For a fragrant spa-inspired bath, the Heart-Shaped Shower Steamers contain...
LIFESTYLE
richmondmagazine.com

Self-care for Caregivers

About a third of American adults care for an ill or disabled relative each year. If that’s you, you also need to set aside time to nurture yourself, too. “Self-care is essential,” says Anne Lamantia, a registered nurse and a yoga instructor in Glen Allen. “I believe it is imperative to learn to take care of your own needs first and foremost. This is one of the reasons why caregivers become depleted. Without self-care, our health and well-being go by the wayside or [they] suffer.”
RICHMOND, VA
knowtechie.com

The best way to care for your tech equipment

Whether you happen to be a scientist, an engineer, or a tinkerer of tech in your spare time, looking after your equipment is vital to not only your safety but the overall longevity and effectiveness of your gadgets. It can be all-too-easy to forget to establish a sufficient maintenance routine,...
ELECTRONICS
countryliving.com

14 bath trays to upgrade your self-care routine in 2022

A long, hot soak in the bath is always time well spent – especially after a chilly (likely wet!) winter walk. If, like us, you’re a fan of lighting a scented candle, reading, or indulging in the occasional glass of wine during your designated relaxation time, then bath trays can help keep everything to hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

12 Ways to Step Up Your Self Care Game in 2022

This tiny toy comes with seven suction modes for an O that’s anything but little. We guess the best gifts really do come in small packages. What better way to hydrate dry, thirsty skin than with a nourishing blend of antioxidants, fatty acids and vitamins? The refreshing sandalwood and cypress scent is just an added bonus.
SHOPPING
TrendHunter.com

Self-Care Reminder Candles

The ‘Me Time Candle’ reminds consumers to slow down and take some time out for themselves in their busy lives. The maker of this candle is Rachel Glarner, who has, as her description says, “opened a small candles, jewelry, and aromatherapy shop to help bring those same feelings of calm to the world.”
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Playful Self-Care Bath Kits

A trio of CBD bath salts is offered by Foria in a playful kit. The collection promises to enhance one's self-care ritual—which is an important necessity as life can get a bit out of control. The brand boasts that the kit will "turn your tub into an everyday oasis."
SKIN CARE
ABC 4

Take a step toward healing with this self-care book

Surae sits down with Author Tiffani Patlán to talk about Amazon Bestseller: “Unlocking Your Ability to Heal”. This book was written to share the steps into unlocking an ability to heal within. Patlán shares her personal life stories on various types of abuse and ways to overcome it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
News4Jax.com

Why self-care is important for your health

If you haven’t thought of a New Year’s resolution yet, one option could be to start a self-care routine, which can be beneficial to your health. “Self-care is anything that we kind of deliberately do or refrain from doing with our own well-being in mind, anything that promotes our own physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual well-being. It doesn’t really have to be more complicated than that,” explained Dr. Matthew Sacco, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic.
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Muscle Recovery Self-Care Collections

Athletes and sports enthusiasts know the importance of muscle recovery self-care after a strenuous workout or a competition. Two brands—Canadian-based SELV Rituel and Montreal-based multidisciplinary training studio ACTE Training—have teamed up to deliver a wellness capsule that precisely focuses on after-sports care. Products in this revolutionary line include...
WORKOUTS
MindBodyGreen

Instead Of Doing Your Self-Care Solo, Try These 6 Fresh Ideas With Your Friends

We’ll just say what everyone’s been thinking: Self-care is due for a massive refresh. By now we all understand the importance of taking care of the real #1 (AKA ourselves), but we’ve fallen into a lackluster routine of lotions, potions, and bubble baths. Not only have we sampled every sheet mask on the shelves, but we’ve forgotten one critical aspect of self-care: that it’s always better together.
LIFESTYLE
thewestsidegazette.com

Cannabis and ‘Self-Care’ Can Work Well Together

Anyone who does something to feel better, either mentally or physically, or both, is experiencing “self-care.” That term would seem to be self-explanatory; however, it’s open to interpretation. Getting a manicure may be one way, while going for a long walk may be another’s preferred method.
HEALTH

