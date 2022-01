The Korea CBDC testing program is in a more advanced stage which encompasses the application of real-world functionalities. The Bank of Korea has successfully concluded the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) simulation project, according to reports. Back in December 2021, the country’s central bank wrapped up phase one via a series of tests. These included activities like issuing and distribution in a cloud-based simulation environment. Furthermore, according to the same report, the CBDC initiative – which began in August, performed normally under these test conditions.

