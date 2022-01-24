Volkswagen meets European CO2 emissions targets

BERLIN (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s carbon emissions from passenger vehicles in 2021 were around 2% under the European target limits at 118 grams per kilometre, according to preliminary figures, the carmaker said on Monday.

A total of 472,300 electric vehicles were delivered in the EU, Norway and Iceland in 2021, 64% above the previous year, Volkswagen said in a statement.

The proportion of battery-electric and hybrid vehicles among total sales grew to 17.2% from 10.1% the year before.

BMW and Daimler have said that preliminary figures showed they had also met European emissions targets, but neither has yet released specific figures.