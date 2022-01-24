ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $30.45 million.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion.

• Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $158.14 million.

• Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $170.52 million.

• Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $342.17 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $201.24 million.

• Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $288.00 million.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $745.86 million.

• PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.47 million.

• Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.64 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• IBM (NYSE:IBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.06 billion.

• HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $84.63 million.

• Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $712.09 million.

• Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $726.16 million.

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $147.53 million.

• Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $107.13 million.

• RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $36.25 million.

• Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ:ACBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $43.76 million.

• CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $46.60 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $141.90 million.

• WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $115.83 million.

• Trustco Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $44.09 million.

• SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs (NASDAQ:EFSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $121.19 million.

• Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

