Being a depressed raccoon detective has never been so convenient. After its release in October 2021, Backbone was making headlines with its wacky premise, gorgeous art style, and unique characters. Keeping up with the trend of neo-noir games featuring anthropomorphic animals, players take on the role of Howard Lotor, a racoon and private eye who solves cases in a dystopian version of Vancouver, Canada. If you were waiting for a wider console release, or just simply haven’t gotten a chance to play it yet, I have good news for you, because Backbone is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 9, as was announced on the game’s official Twitter today.

