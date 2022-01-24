Same old problems for Toffees

The Premier League will meet with police this week to discuss concerns over increased incidents of crowd behaviour and disorder.Last weekend there were incidents in two separate matches of objects being thrown at players while, overall this season, there has been an increase of 47 per cent in football-related arrests.The number of cases is up to 802 from 547 in 2019-20, the last campaign from which comparable data is available due to behind-closed-doors matches.There have also been more incidents of fans encroaching onto the pitch, the latest coming during Southampton’s home match with Manchester City.The Premier League is working collaboratively...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO