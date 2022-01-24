OBITUARY: Douglas Hobbs

Roy Douglas Hobbs, age 95 of Lebanon, passed away on January 21, 2022.

The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Monday 4-8 p.m. and on Tuesday 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Jeff Pratt and Pastor Darrin Reynolds, is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial to follow the service. Active pallbearers will be Jeff Whitefield, Kirk Whitefield, Doug Whitefield, Mitchell Hobbs, Michael Hobbs, Scott Hobbs, Michael Harrell, Daryl Roskam, and Corey Roskam. Honorary pallbearers will be Dave Gordon, Donald and Glenda Oakley, John and Doris Porter, Robbie and Nancy Harp, and Pavilion Assisted Living Staff.

A native of Wilson County, he was one of nine children of the late Irvie Bryan and Venie Thomas Hobbs.

He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944. Early years, he worked at Bellar Furniture Company, Hobbs Linoleum Flooring (partner with his brother Tommy), and Ford Glass Plant. In 1965 he began a 39-year career as a real estate agent and auctioneer with J.R. Hobbs and Sons Real Estate and Auction. This family business was founded by his grandfather in 1909 and has been present in Lebanon for four generations. Douglas has been a faithful member of Immanuel Baptist Church since the early 1950s where he served many years as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and Teacher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lucille Lea Hobbs; sons Douglas Edward “Eddie” and Mark Rodney Hobbs, siblings James, Billy, Carl, and Tommy Hobbs, Frances Dillard, and Eloise Green.

He is survived by daughters Nancy (Charles) Whitefield, Betty Harrell, and Cindy (Eddie) Roskam; daughters-in-law Debbie Hobbs Leftwich and Teresa Hobbs; sisters Pauline Boykin and Mary Nell Baines; sister-in-law Sarah Hobbs; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

