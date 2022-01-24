OBITUARY: Johnny Wilburn Cox

Johnny Cox passed away on January 20, 2022 at age 73.

The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the service at 2 p.m.

Johnny Wilburn Cox was born in Hartsville TN to Frances Wilburn Cox and Roger T. Cox.

He was best known for owning a liquor store and for his cooking and his margaritas. He served as a sharpshooter in the United States Army. He enjoyed boating and he was a licensed insurance agent for Mutual of New York for 30 years.

Mr. Cox is survived by daughter Sydney Clark, step-children Joe Evans and Pamela Winchester, grandson Houston Clark, sister Marsha (Bill) Brown, niece and nephew Andrew (Brittney) Brown and Ann Marie (Keith) Walp, great-nephew Jackson Brown, furry companion Charlie, and mother of daughter Pam Hall.

He is preceded in death by parents Frances and Roger Cox. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

