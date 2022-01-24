ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In memory of the television rerun, my cultural lifeline

By Sara Pequeño
heraldsun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe theme song to HBO’s Succession may as well be a funeral dirge. Netflix delivers a smirking eulogy. Hulu and Disney Plus and Amazon Prime cover the pews in crocodile tears, knowing that they contributed to the dead’s demise. In the center of this ceremonial burial, the...

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Hansen, Melissa Tang Starring in Horror Comedy ‘Who Invited Them’ (Exclusive)

Veronica Mars’ Ryan Hansen, The Kominsky Method’s Melissa Tang, Timothy Granaderos of 13 Reasons Why, and Perry Mattfeld, the star of In the Dark, are toplining in Who Invited Them, an indie comedic horror from Duncan Birmingham. The feature, which Birmingham wrote and is directing is being produced by Mary Pat Bentel (This Close, Holly Slept Over). Principal photography just wrapped production in Los Angeles. Hansen and Tang play Adam and Margo, whose housewarming party is a success. However, one mysterious couple (Granaderos, Mattfeld) linger long after all the other guests have left. The uninvited couple reveals themselves to be Tom and Sasha,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
North Coast Journal

On Television

I can't speak for anyone else — well, maybe I can — but I've been watching a lot of television. For most of a lifetime, of course, but especially in, oh, the last two years or so, I've been hooked on the thing. By which I refer to episodic television, in case that distinction was unclear.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Deadline

Netflix Greenlights Drama Series ‘The Diplomat’, Inks Overall Deal With Creator Debora Cahn

Netflix has given a series order to The Diplomat, a political thriller drama created by Debora Cahn (Homeland, The West Wing). Cahn will serve as executive producer and showrunner under a multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects. In The Diplomat, whose order is for eight 50-minute episodes, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Janice Williams also executive produces the series, which is slated to film in the UK. At Netflix, Cahn is reuniting with the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller Renews ABC Signature-Hulu Overall Deal

Bruce Miller has renewed his multiyear overall deal with Disney. “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner previously signed a joint overall pact with Hulu and MGM in 2018. Miller’s new deal is still with Hulu, but now adds in Disney’s ABC Signature to the mix. While MGM, which produces “The Handmaid’s Tale” and its in-the-works sequel “The Testaments,” is not explicitly part of the partnership anymore, a source tells Variety that Miller will continue to work closely with them on his current and some potential future projects. Under the new overall deal, Miller will continue at the helm of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently in pre-production on Season 5, per Disney, and develop projects for ABC Signature and Hulu, some of which he will create and write, and others he will supervise. “Bruce has created one of the most iconic series in all of television in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, said Tuesday. “His work has had worldwide influence and we’re thrilled and honored to be working with him at ABC Signature. We cannot wait to be a part of what’s next.” Miller is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Book of Boba Fett’ Debuts, ‘Cobra Kai’ Rises to No. 1 on Streaming Chart

The Book of Boba Fett debuted in the top 10 of Nielsen’s streaming rankings, but it came up well short of the No. 1 spot — which was claimed by Cobra Kai as the calendar switched to 2022. The Star Wars series opened with 389 million minutes of viewing time on Disney+ in the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2, good for eighth place among original series on Nielsen’s chart. It did, however, likely have the largest number of viewers for the week: With a 39-minute running time, The Book of Boba Fett’s premiere equates to an average audience of about 10...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

DGA Awards: ‘Succession’ Dominates Drama Series Nominees; ‘Summer of Soul’ and ‘The Rescue’ Up for Documentary Prize

The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for its 2022 awards in the TV, commercial and documentary categories. HBO’s Succession swept the drama race, earning all five slots in the dramatic series category. HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus received one nomination each in the comedic series category, with Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso earning three nominations for its second season. The limited series category was more varied, with Hulu’s Dopesick earning two nominations and Amazon’s Underground Railroad, HBO’s Mare of Easttown and HBO’s Station Eleven earning one nomination each. In those top TV categories, the DGA favored series...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Show#Streaming Television#Tv Series#Rerun#Hbo#Disney Plus#Pew Research Center#Cbs#Americans#The Dick Van Dyke Show
IndieWire

Directors Guild of America 2022 Nominees: ‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and More

Waystar Royco has prevailed! The Directors Guild of America announced the nominees for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary for 2021, with HBO’s “Succession” sweeping the Television Dramatic Series category. Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” HBO Max’s “Hacks,” and “The White Lotus” all received nods for TV Comedy Series. Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed Amazon Prime Video limited series “The Underground Railroad” is in competition with “Mare of Easttown” and Hulu’s twice-nominated “Dopesick” for the Movies for Television and Limited Series category.  Last year, “Homeland” and “The Flight Attendant” won for Drama Series and Comedy Series, respectively, and “The Queen’s Gambit” secured the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Ozark viewers are only just realising House of Cards star directed ‘masterpiece’ season 4 episodes

Ozark viewers have been left shocked to learn that two dramatic season four episodes were directed by a House of Cards star.The Netflix crime drama returned on Friday (21 January) with the first seven episodes of its fourth and final season.The explosive final two episodes were directed by Forrest Gump actor Robin Wright, who played Claire Underwood in the Netflix series from 2013 to 2018.While Wright directed 10 episodes of House of Cards, Ozark fans were surprised to see her name in the credits and praised Wright for directing the f*** out of those last few episodes”.One tweet read:...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

DGA Awards TV Noms: Five ‘Succession’ Episodes Vie For Dramatic Series; ‘Ted Lasso’ Leads Comedies

It’ll be a case of Succession-on-Succession violence at the 74th annual DGA Awards. The Directors Guild revealed its TV nominations Wednesday, and all five nominees for Dramatic Series are episodes of HBO’s juggernaut starring Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. On the Comedy Series side, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is a triple nominee alongside HBO Max’s Hacks and HBO’s The White Lotus. Today’s nominations for the DGA Awards, which will be handed out March 12, also cover documentaries and commercials. See the full list below. The guild’s film nominations will be revealed Thursday. The Movies for Television and Limited Series categories is chock-full of big names: Barry...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window’: TV Review

The recent run of small-screen mystery spoofs is, itself, slightly mysterious given that few genres have a more precarious bar to measure success. Comedy is, of course, subjective and precarious all on its own, but when it comes to long-form mystery, a bad solution or resolution is an uncomfortably easy way to undo even the most adored of build-ups. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was a treat because of how successful it was with both genre elements, delivering laughs and, ultimately, a whodunit that kept viewers guessing. Apple TV+’s upcoming The Afterparty doesn’t succeed quite as well with its unfolding puzzle,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
bainbridgereview.com

The good old days: ‘Sanford and Sons’ reruns

A YouTube video magically transported me back to what I was watching on Jan. 13, 1972. The clip from NBC’s “Flip Wilson Show” features Flip as a standup comedian being heckled unmercifully by guest Redd Foxx. At the end of the segment, Flip broke character to announce that Foxx would be starring in a new sitcom called “Sanford and Son,” beginning the next night.
TV SERIES
guitar.com

The Genius of… Marquee Moon by Television

It’s a little unnerving to think of all we might have achieved had we simply decided not to argue about whether certain bands or records are or are not punk. After all, if that’s what you’re thinking about as a Television’s Marquee Moon spins, then there is something broken inside of you.
ROCK MUSIC
Deadline

David Letterman To Celebrate ‘Late Night’ Anniversary With Seth Meyers

David Letterman will celebrate the 40th anniversary of NBC‘s Late Night with Seth Meyers on Feb. 1. Late Night With David Letterman premiered on the same date in 1982. The pair will be joined by musical guest Adam Duritz of Counting Crows. Meyers announced the celebration via social media on Tuesday. Next Tuesday, February 1, marks the 40th anniversary of Late Night’s debut on @NBC. To celebrate, #LNSM will welcome a very special guest. pic.twitter.com/8WUMHkHGRJ — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 25, 2022 The first iteration of the Late Night franchise ran for 11 seasons until he moved to CBS in 1993 after Jay Leno took over The Tonight Show after Johnny Carson’s retirement—a gig Letterman was expected to get. Comedian Conan O’Brien took over Late Night after Letterman’s departure where he stayed until 2009 when Jimmy Fallon took over hosting duties. Meyers came aboard in 2014 after Fallon moved to The Tonight Show. From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Mike Shoemaker.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Steve Carell, John Krasinski to Reunite for Paramount’s Family Movie ‘If’

For the first time since leaving Dunder Mifflin, “The Office” co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen in Paramount’s new family movie “If.” Krasinski will write, direct and star in the film. Along with Carell, “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Roots” star Louis Gossett Jr., “Minari” breakout Alan Kim, and “The Walking Dead” actor Cailey Fleming have also been added to the call sheet. They will join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw. The official logline has yet to be revealed, but the story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey...
MOVIES
Variety

Jim Parsons Feature ‘Spoiler Alert’ Adds Four, Including ‘Queer Eye’ Star Antoni Porowski (EXCLUSIVE)

“Spoiler Alert,” a new feature led by Jim Parsons from Focus Features, has added four stars to its ensemble cast. Antoni Porowski of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Tony award winner Nikki M. James (“The Book of Mormon”), Jeffery Self (“Search Party”) and Bill Irwin (“Rachel Getting Married”) have all joined the project directed by Michael Showalter. Having just wrapped principal photography in New York, the film is based on Michael Ausiello’s bestselling memoir “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Other Four-Letter Words.” It charts the emotionally turbulent 11-month journey of Ausiello’s former partner Kit, from his diagnosis with...
MOVIES
Variety

Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson Movie ‘Father Stu’ Sells to Sony

Sony Pictures has acquired “Father Stu,” a true-life drama starring Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson. Rosalind Ross wrote and directed the faith-based movie, which will be released in theaters on Good Friday, April 15. Written and directed by Rosalind Ross, “Father Stu” tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption. Along with Wahlberg, who plays the title character, and Gibson, the film features Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz. “Father’s Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” said Wahlberg. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy