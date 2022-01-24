In memory of the television rerun, my cultural lifeline

Bruce Miller has renewed his multiyear overall deal with Disney. “The Handmaid’s Tale” showrunner previously signed a joint overall pact with Hulu and MGM in 2018. Miller’s new deal is still with Hulu, but now adds in Disney’s ABC Signature to the mix. While MGM, which produces “The Handmaid’s Tale” and its in-the-works sequel “The Testaments,” is not explicitly part of the partnership anymore, a source tells Variety that Miller will continue to work closely with them on his current and some potential future projects. Under the new overall deal, Miller will continue at the helm of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which is currently in pre-production on Season 5, per Disney, and develop projects for ABC Signature and Hulu, some of which he will create and write, and others he will supervise. “Bruce has created one of the most iconic series in all of television in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,'” Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature, said Tuesday. “His work has had worldwide influence and we’re thrilled and honored to be working with him at ABC Signature. We cannot wait to be a part of what’s next.” Miller is represented by ICM Partners and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum of Jackoway Tyerman.

