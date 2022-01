The bipartisan Legislative Reapportionment Commission (LRC) seems to have leveled the playing field for PA House elections a bit too much. Its proposed new district maps undo decades worth of gerrymandering, resulting in districts which favor the GOP only slightly. That’s apparently not good enough for Kerry Benninghoff, Seth Grove and other Republicans who are trying to amend the PA constitution and do an end run to keep the old way of PA politics alive.

