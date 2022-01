DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - TONIGHT: After seeing a seasonal January day for the Northland, tonight looks to be no different. Temperatures will fall to the single digits tonight with mostly cloudy skies. A weak low-pressure system has been sitting over the Northland causing the cloud cover and could possibly create a few flurries later tonight. Areas that might see the flurries are northern Wisconsin and UP, especially along the shore. Winds will be from the northwest between 5-15 mph which will help create the flurries. Overall, tonight will be cloudy and quiet.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO