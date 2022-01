Inaccuracy of credit reports is a longstanding problem. More than half of all complaints to the CFPB were about the credit bureaus, who see us as mere data points, not customers. Clark on how the system functions and how to protect your credit. Clark also describes Walmart's new "InHome" delivery service compared to the Walmart+ option, vs Amazon initiatives. Generally Walmart is 20% cheaper on groceries so this may be viable for some consumers.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 8 DAYS AGO