Cancer

Irradiation causes senescence, ATP release, and P2X7 receptor isoform switch in glioblastoma

By Michele Zanoni
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlioblastoma (GBM) is the most lethal brain tumor in adults. Radiation, together with temozolomide is the standard treatment, but nevertheless, relapse occurs in nearly all cases. Understanding the mechanisms underlying radiation resistance may help to find more effective therapies. After radiation treatment, ATP is released into the tumor microenvironment where it...

