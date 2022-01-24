ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Stath Lets Flats’ Producer Roughcut TV Bolsters Development Team; Takes ‘Stath’ Back Out To U.S. Networks

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZYsv_0dtx3Cbu00

EXCLUSIVE : Stath Lets Flats producer Roughcut TV has hired two development execs to bolster its scripted comedy/drama credentials and is taking the hit Channel 4 comedy back out to U.S. networks.

Roughtcut Managing Director Ash Atalla said Jamie Demetriou’s three-time-BAFTA-winning comedy about a hapless North London-based  Greek Cypriot estate agent will be pitched to the U.S. in the coming months. A single-camera Fox version was initially in development, titled Bren’s Rents , and showrunner Joe Mande, a writer on The Good Place and Parks and Recreation , remains attached.

Atalla told Deadline “being geographically specific” and “placing trust” in Mande as showrunner will be key to Stath Lets Flats’ success in the U.S.

“Maintaining complete control is a fool’s errand,” he said. “We feel such ownership over our own shows but you can’t sell your house and then tell people how to arrange the furniture.”

Stath Lets Flats has run for three series on Channel 4 and was an instant critical hit, winning three BAFTAs last year for its second series including Best Actor and Best Writer for Demetriou.

Roughcut shows including BBC3 double People Just Do Nothing and Cuckoo have been piloted in the U.S. before, with Amazon and NBC ordering respectively, although neither were taken to series.

A film version of People Just Do Nothing titled Big In Japan aired last year and Atalla said conversations are taking place over the potential to adapt other Roughcut TV shows for the big screen.

New hires

He has added to his development team with the hire of Brain in Gear producer Inez Gordon and The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk producer Ben Worsfield, both of whom join as development producers. The former has plied her trade for BBC Studios for seven years and the latter worked for Simon Pegg and Nick Frost’s Stolen Picture.

Gordon and Worsfield will work across comedy and drama and Atalla, who made a name for himself producing hits such as Ricky Gervais’ The Office, said the move heralds a new era for Roughcut, as barriers between comedy and drama break down.

“There used to be a traditional marker of what a comedy was but the streamers have completely disrupted that,’ he added.

Atalla said the company’s slate now contains scripted projects that have barely any comedic elements in them and predicted broadcasters may soon start merging their comedy and drama departments, although he warned: “The worry here is that traditional comedy would suffer.”

Also coming up for Roughcut is Channel 4 comedy Big Boys from Jack Rooke starring Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn and recently-announced UKTV show Sneakerheads, which features non-scripted talent and grime star Big Zuu in his debut acting role and also stars People Just Do Nothing’s Hugo Chegwin.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

BBC Studios Natural History Unit Poaches Development Boss From Netflix-Backed Freeborne Media And Promotes Jess Colman

EXCLUSIVE: BBC Studios Natural History Unit has poached Netflix-backed indie Freeborne Media’s Laura Harris to run its development team alongside newly-promoted Jess Colman. The pair replace Gavin Boyland as dual Heads of Development at the powerhouse BBC Studios division. Deadline revealed in November that Boyland is remaining with the unit to series-produce an unannounced landmark series, which it is understood will be revealed shortly. Harris returns to BBC Studios following two-and-a-half years away, first with Seadog TV and then with Blue Planet exec James Honeyborne’s Netflix-backed studio Freeborne Media, where she was also Head of Development and worked on the likes of Netflix double Oceans and Great...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix And Sky To Co-Produce TV Series For First Time; ‘Predators’ Will Air Later This Year

Netflix and Sky are combining on a TV series for the first time, co-producing a blue-chip natural history landmark entitled Predators. Sky hosts the streamer on its platform but the pair have never commissioned a series before. The six-parter, produced by Sky Studios-backed indie True to Nature, will follow six apex predators including polar bears, wild dogs and pumas as they face the ultimate survival test in ever-changing landscapes, with a trailer teased today. Predators will launch on the Sky Nature channel in the UK, Germany and Italy later this year and Netflix will take rights elsewhere. The show is one of a trio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gangs Of London’ Producer Pulse Films Options ‘An Olive Grove In Ends’; Writer Moses McKenzie To Adapt For TV

EXCLUSIVE: Gangs of London producer Pulse Films has optioned the rights to UK writer Moses McKenzie’s debut novel An Olive Grove in Ends. Following a competitive bidding war, the transatlantic producer will adapt for TV, with McKenzie, who was named one of the 10 debut novelists of 2022 by The Observer, penning the series. The coming-of-age tale follows Sayon Hughes, a Black man from Bristol who dreams of a world far removed from the one within which he was raised. Set within a richly drawn Jamaican-Somali community, it follows the turbulent, often painful childhood and youth of Sayon, who tries to keep his crimes secret...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Mande
Person
Nick Frost
Person
Simon Pegg
Person
Dylan Llewellyn
Deadline

‘Nautilus’ Producer Moonriver TV Expands; Denmark’s TV2 Greenlights Shaolin Warrior Format; Fremantle Picks Up Korea’s ‘DNA Singer’; Noah Signs Business & Legal Affairs Boss – Global Briefs

‘Nautilus’ Producer Moonriver TV Expands Exec Team Moonriver TV, the producer behind Disney+’s upcoming Jules Verne adaptation Nautilus, has signed Around The World In 80 Days indie Slim Film + Television’s Head of Production Lincia Daniel, while promoting Casey Herbert. Daniel, who has also worked on CBBC series Mystic, joins as Exec Producer, with Herbert promoted to Senior Executive Producer overseeing the creative team in London and working alongside CEO Xavier Marchand on a slate of premium British and International drama projects. Marchand is currently in Australia working on Moonriver’s Disney+ adaptation of Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, titled Nautilus. Moonriver recently wrapped...
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

‘The Masked Singer’ Producer Bandicoot TV Boosts Management Team

Bandicoot TV, producer of the U.K. version of smash hit music reality show “The Masked Singer,” has added Kate Stannard, Liz Holmwood and Ruchika Tagore to its management team. Stannard joins as the label’s first ever head of development, with a remit to identify, create and develop brand...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Killing Eve’, ‘Dune’ & ‘The Sandman’ Stars Join Hulu Original Drama ‘Washington Black’, Filming To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Killing Eve and A Discovery Of Witches star Edward Bluemel, Dune actress Sharon Duncan-Brewster and newcomer Eddie Karanja (After Ever After) have joined Sterling K. Brown, Iola Evans and Ernest Kingsley Jr as series regulars in Hulu drama series Washington Black, we can reveal. Hulu has ordered the sprawling nine-episode limited drama straight to series with filming due to begin next month for producer 20th Television. The show will follow an 11-year-old boy who embarks on a globe-trotting journey of identity after fleeing a Barbados sugar plantation aboard a flying machine in the company of his master’s eccentric inventor brother. Brit Karanja will play the ‘Young...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roughcut Tv#Channel 4#Greek#Cypriot#Fox#The Good Place#Baftas#Nbc#Brain In Gear#Bbc Studios
Variety

‘Gomorrah’ Goes Out With a Bang on HBO Max

When HBO Max drops the fifth and final season of Neapolitan gangster saga “Gomorrah” on Jan. 27, it will also mark the end of a convoluted seven-year journey for Italy’s most widely exported TV show. “In Italian TV, there is a before and after ‘Gomorrah,’” says Nils Hartmann, senior VP of Germany and Italy for Sky Studios, the production arm of the pay TV operator that originated the gritty, hyperrealistic crime skein. Besides attaining megahit status in Italy, the show has traveled to 190 countries, including the U.S., where it ran into snags due to the misdeeds of Harvey Weinstein and The...
TV SERIES
Deadline

International Disruptors: Simon Heath, CEO Of ‘Line Of Duty’ Producer World Productions, Talks Landing Hits, THAT Ending And The Future Of British Broadcasting

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we present Simon Heath, World Productions CEO and exec producer of Line of Duty, the biggest UK TV drama of the decade. Line of Duty, Vigil and The Pembrokeshire Murders. The three most-watched dramas in the UK last year were all united by one common denominator: World Productions. By World’s own standards, the ITV Studios-backed drama powerhouse had a phenomenal year during what was a difficult 12 months for the industry, with Covid never far...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Lulu Wang, Dani Melia Set First-Look TV Deal at Amazon, Form Production Company Local Time

Lulu Wang and Dani Melia have signed a first-look television deal with Amazon via their newly formed production company, Local Time. Wang and Melia first worked together on the critically-acclaimed 2019 feature “The Farewell.” Under the deal, Local Time will develop shows from emerging storytellers for Amazon. Wang is currently directing and executive producing the Amazon drama series “Expats,” based on the Janice Y.K. Lee novel “The Expatriates.” The Hong Kong-set series stars Nicole Kidman, who also executive produces. “We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Amazon,” Wang said. “Jen Salke and her team have been remarkable partners on ‘Expats’ and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Law & Order’ Producer Wolf Entertainment, Universal Studio Group Create Sales Boutique for International Format Distribution

Wolf Entertainment, the producer behind beloved TV franchises “Law & Order,” “One Chicago” and “FBI,” are teaming up with partner Universal Studio Group to create a sales boutique focused on the international format distribution of its shows. Today, CEO Dick Wolf and USG Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe announced that the unit will be led by sales and production executive vet Leslie Jones. “We are getting back into the format business, and I am thrilled that Leslie is back doing what she does best… selling international formats of our shows,“ Wolf said in a statement. “As our company grows and our brands expand,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Apple Lands Cooper Raiff-Directed ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ In $15M World Rights Deal

Apple has closed the biggest deal of the 2022 Virtual Sundance Film Festival, securing worldwide rights to the Cooper Raiff-directed Cha Cha Real Smooth for around $15 million. The streamer has been the front runner for the picture since it premiered January 23 in the US Dramatic Competition category. Pic is Raiff’s followup to his 2020 SXSW Grand Jury Prize–winning debut feature Shithouse. He plays a directionless college graduate in New Jersey who gets over his head in a relationship with a young mom and her autistic teenage daughter, as he works a job party-starting bar and bat mitzvahs of his...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Paw Patrol: The Movie’ Collars Milestone As Pups Pass $100M At International Box Office

Paramount/Nickelodeon/Spin Master’s Paw Patrol: The Movie has sauntered across the $100M threshold at the international box office. The Cal Brunker-directed animated action adventure now counts $100.3M to date overseas, and over $140M global. The film has been on a staggered overseas rollout, beginning in just six markets in mid-August last year, and continuing to add new hubs throughout September and more with solid holds. The pups also got a late-breaking China release on January 14 this year, making Paw Patrol one of just a handful of Hollywood titles in recent times to be approved. The film has a 9.2 on Maoyan and has grossed $8.8M...
MOVIES
Deadline

Wolf Entertainment Eyes Global Scripted Format Deals, Hires Leslie Jones To Lead Unit

The Law & Order and Chicago franchises are set for a renewed global format push after Wolf Entertainment and Universal Studio Group set up a new sales unit to drive international business. Dick Wolf’s company has hired former NBCUniversal TV Distribution exec Leslie Jones to lead the division. Jones was responsible for striking format deals for the Law & Order brand, which saw it adapted in the UK, via ITV, with SVU being remade in Russia and Criminal Intent adapted in France. It marks a slightly unusual arrangement given that scripted format deals are typically solely handled by the international distribution division of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring ‘Sherlock’ Sells Wide for BBC Studios – Global Bulletin

SALES BBC Studios has scored a raft of sales on all seasons of smash hit series “Sherlock,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. Amazon Prime Video will take non-exclusive SVOD global rights to all four series of the series and the special, “The Abominable Bride,” excluding the U.S., Australia, and greater China. In China, the series will be available exclusively on Tencent Video, while Japanese broadcaster Mystery Channel has acquired the exclusive pay TV license for its AXN Mystery channel. In Russia, the series will have co-exclusive SVOD home on Yandex’s Kinopoisk. Cosmote has secured...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’ & ‘Blazing Samurai’ Backer Align Joins GFM Animation ’10 Lives’ Ahead Of EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Good Luck To You, Leo Grande and Blazing Samurai backer Align has joined animated movie 10 Lives, which is being sold at the upcoming virtual EFM by GFM Animation. The duo recently teamed on starry animated film Blazing Samurai, which features the voices of Ricky Gervais, Samuel L. Jackson, Michelle Yeoh and Mel Brooks, and which will be released stateside by Paramount this summer. Align was most recently financier and producer on Sundance comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, which was picked up this week by Searchlight. According to GFM, budget on 10 Lives comes in at $26M with delivery scheduled for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Flexes Its Power Ahead of Fantasy-Crowded 2022

There were no elves, dwarfs or hobbits shown — not even a few crumbs of lembas bread. And yet, Amazon’s teaser video Jan. 19 revealing the mere title of its upcoming The Lord of the Rings TV series managed to rack up an estimated social reach of 1 billion impressions and trended in markets worldwide on Twitter and YouTube, the studio claims. “To already see this much enthusiasm for the series is incredible and gets us even more excited for what we’ll be sharing with fans in the near future,” says Ukonwa Ojo, global CMO of Prime Video and Amazon Studios. The show’s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

BBC Three Is Back: Channel Boss Fiona Campbell Says Return To Linear Will “Add Another Layer Of Audience”; Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World’ & ‘Conversations With Friends’

EXCLUSIVE: “Bringing BBC Three back to linear TV” would have been far down former BBC Director General Tony Hall’s list of predictions for his successor’s first major piece of business. In 2014, having only just become DG, Hall took the first forward-thinking decision of his own rein by making BBC Three a solely online channel, knocking a hefty £50M ($67.4M) from its budget (the money was diverted to drama) and acting ahead of the curve of the viewing habits of BBC Three’s younger target market, who were showing a greater propensity to watch programing on streaming platforms at a time of...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Compelling International Stories Make Pitch for Best Documentary Feature Oscars

After they won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2019 for their thrilling Free Solo, directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin went underground—in a manner of speaking. They tunneled into the true-life story of kids trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for their filmmaking follow up, The Rescue, a documentary that has put the married couple back in contention for an Oscar nomination. Free Solo posed enormous cinematic challenges—capturing every angle of climber Alex Honnold’s daring ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan rock face without aid of ropes. But if anything, The Rescue presented even greater obstacles. “So often in...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy