Targeting truckers: Program would train people age 18-20 to become interstate semi drivers

A local trucking company is among the first to partner with the federal government in new initiatives to recruit and train drivers.

One of those initiatives would allow drivers between ages 18 and 21 to cross state lines after completing required training.

Most states allow people age 18 or older to become commercial truck drivers. But they cannot drive between states until they reach age 21.

Some trucking officials applauded the move. Others, such as the Truck Safety Coalition, objected, saying younger drivers pose higher risks.

A related initiative would expand existing registered apprenticeship programs and develop new ones. The White House announcement said that Williamsport-based D.M. Bowman Inc., along with EVO Trucking, Yellow Corp., Florida Rock and Tank, Total Transportation and CRST, had committing to launch, expand and work with the accelerated program.

"There is a real need for workforce development in our industry," said Jim Ward, president of D.M Bowman and 2021-22 chairman of the Truckload Carriers Association.

He referred to industry figures showing that the nation faces a shortage of 80,000 truck drivers.

"That number's going to grow through attrition," Ward said.

To illustrate what trucking firms are up against, he noted that a 20-year-old semi driver can haul loads on Interstate 70 from Western Maryland to Baltimore and back "all day long." A round trip is roughly 148 miles.

That same driver can't travel Interstate 81 across state lines, even to destinations as close as Chambersburg, Pa., (48 miles) or Martinsburg, W.Va. (46 miles).

"We need the federal government to take a more common-sense approach," Ward said.

'Gather some quality data'

The pilot program for young drivers was proposed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2020, but it was not implemented. The proposal noted that study group drivers would not be allowed to operate vehicles hauling passengers or hazardous materials or special configuration vehicles.

But the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in November, requires the administration to set up the pilot program allowing firms to start apprenticeships for those between the ages of 18 and 21.

No more than 3,000 apprentices will participate in the Safe Driver Apprenticeship Pilot Program at any one time, and FMCSA must also meet other standards with the program and apprentices.

According to a White House fact sheet, the pilot program is to incorporate registered apprenticeships "to ensure rigorous training standards and pairing each young driver with an experienced mentor."

The apprenticeship model, pairing a leaner with an experienced mentor, has been used for decades to train people for other careers.

"I can see that being part of what we do as an industry," Ward said.

In his experience, Ward said, younger drivers might have more "low-speed fender-benders" while learning to back up and otherwise maneuver semi tractor-trailers.

"The feds are going to have to gather some quality data" as the program develops, he said.

People who are between 18 and 21 are often choosing careers, Ward added. If they can't drive long distances until they are 21, "they really don't give our industry a thought," he said.

'Reprehensible'

In citing the need for the initiatives, the Biden administration noted that 72% of goods in the United States are shipped by truck, and that trucks are the only form of delivery in most communities.

"A strong, stable, and safe trucking workforce that offers good-paying jobs to millions of truck drivers is a critical lifeblood of our economy," the fact sheet states. "But outdated infrastructure, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a historic volume of goods moving through our economy have strained capacity across the supply chain, including in trucking."

But the pilot program has its critics.

“It is reprehensible that the trucking Industry would exploit our supply chain problems and put profits ahead of highway safety by promoting the ill-advised interstate commercial teen trucking pilot," Russ Swift, a member of the Truck Safety Coalition board, said in a statement issued in November.

Swift's son, Jasen, died in a crash involving a truck in 1993.

"Car rental agencies will not rent to anyone under 23 for a reason. Teen driver’s auto insurance is incredibly expensive for a reason. It is because teen drivers are statistically less safe and are in more accidents," Swift said.

