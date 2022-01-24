Meet Your Neighbor: Burroughs' flexibility held marriage together for 70 years

FREMONT - In an era when many married couples may not make it to 10 years, Harry and Connie Burroughs reached a unique milestone — their 70th wedding anniversary.

The couple married Jan. 17, 1952, despite the fact Connie once told a friend to kick her if she “ever dated that Harry Burroughs.”

“We knew each other in school, and he always picked on me,” Connie said. “I never liked him.”

Harry, 90, joined the United States Air Force after graduating from Clyde High School in 1949. He was stationed in Indiana when he asked Connie, who is now 88, to marry him.

Proposal by phone reaps an 'I do'

“He called me and asked me if I wanted to get married,” Connie said. “I said, ‘I guess so,’ and before I knew it, I was on a train to Indiana.”

Connie graduated from Clyde High School in 1951, married Harry in 1952, and had their first child, Cindy, in 1953. Harry was sent to Japan before Cindy was born and didn’t meet her until he returned.

“He was gone for 18 months, and Cindy walked to meet him when I picked him up from the airport,” Connie said. “That was the first time he’d seen her. We didn’t have computers back then. I tried to call him once, but that didn’t go well. I just cried.”

Harry returned home for good after serving in the Air Force for four years and accepted a job at Clyde Porcelain Steel, the forerunner of Whirlpool. While he was still working there, Connie took a job in the physical therapy department at The Bellevue Hospital.

Burroughs Marine became a family business in 1988

In 1988, Harry, Connie, and their son, Douglas, opened Burroughs Marine in Clyde. Connie retired from her job at the hospital and became immediately active in the business, and Harry joined her in 1989 when he retired from Whirlpool after working 40 years.

They remained active in the business for another 30 years. Today, Douglas and his family run Burroughs Marine.

“It turned out to be a very good, lucrative business,” Harry said.

Having the health and opportunity to enjoy two careers has been one of the highlights of their marriage, Connie said.

“A highlight? I think being physical able to retire from one job and start another job and retire from that and, pretty soon, it’s 70 years,” Connie said. “The years went by too fast.”

Following individual paths strengthened the marriage and now they're 'antiques'

Family, they said, was the biggest highlight of their marriage. Harry and Connie have three children — Cindy Frontz, Douglas Burroughs and Patti Saam — as well as nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

They have exemplified to their family that marriage can last. Harry said one of the keys to their successful marriage has been the freedom to pursue their individual interests.

“We just got along, and we both had our own paths. I like to hunt, and she likes to collect antiques,” Harry said.

“And now we’re antiques,” Connie added.

Connie said the longevity of their marriage was helped along by their willingness to face and address problems as their arose.

“It’s not been perfect, but if something came up, we dealt with it. We didn’t just brush it over,” she said. “With the younger generations, if something comes up, they just throw in the towel and don’t try to work things out.”

As they knocked down the problems, they built up a life.

“It was a lot of give and take,” Harry said. “Because it’s not good when you can’t do things together.”

