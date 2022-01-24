ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

Marriage licenses: Sandusky County

 3 days ago
The Sandusky County Probate Court recorded the following marriage license applications from Dec. 10 to Jan. 10:

Servando Francisco Valdovinos, 28, Fremont, direct support, and Rut Abigail Urrea Orellana, 26, Norwalk, unemployed.

Luke A. Williams, 47, maintenance set-up, and Heidi Allison Perkins, 45, care giver, both of Fremont.

Jeremy David Gons, 41, self employed, and Melissa A. Sorensen, 48, dental aux./self employed, both of Clyde.

Raymundo Monrreal Jr. 48, general labor, and Leticia Benavidez, 52, mill roller, both of Fremont.

Clayton Christopher Dufendock, 24, mechanic, and Kelsey Nicole Borowicz, 22, unemployed, both of Gibsonburg.

Jeremy Michael Holmberg, 38, head cashier, and Amanda Kendrick, 30, customer service, both of Clyde.

Matthew A. Druckenmiller, 41, production manager, and Ashley Marie Grim, 24, shift manager, both of Fremont.

Lucas Mark Nash, 21, Britton, Michigan, construction, and Brittney Lauren Pickard, 22, Fremont, unemployed.

Manuel Arreola Frias, 45, laborer, and Tammy M. Sanchez, 37, home health, both of Fremont.

Maverick Dane Rodger, 24, police officer, and Allie Francis Wellons, 25, nurse, both of Woodville.

Mark Steven Childress, 62, retired, and Michelle Marie Foos, 57, human resources, both of Fremont.

Matthew Lee Baker, 23, South Bend, Indiana, engineer, and Hannah Nichole Eberly, 21, Clyde, Costco.

Jodi A. Bryan, 50, program manager, and Ronald J. Wolf, 59, Avery Dennison, both of Fremont.

Eric D. Meyer, 53, millwright, and Jennifer Peace, 51, sales, both of Clyde.

Austin Mark Ingram, 23, Twentynine Palms, California, U.S. Military, and McKatlyn Danielle Garcia, 26, production worker, Fremont.

Jennifer Kathleen Peck, 46, customer service Team L, and Christopher James Mawer, 47, retired, both of Clyde.

Nicholas Tyler Mirabal, 25, Whirlpool lead, and Paxton Claire Klopp, 27, home maker, both of Bellevue.

Sean Patrick Lancaster, 46, healthcare, and Amy Marie Strausbaugh, 37, ATC, Northville, Michigan.

