Today is: National Peanut Butter Day

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

Today we celebrate peanut butter, a food that is a blend of ground shelled peanuts, vegetable oil (usually hydrogenated), and a little bit of salt. Additives are often added to keep the oil from separating, and to make the peanut butter creamier; sugar is often added as well.

However, natural peanut butter only contains peanuts and an oil — often peanut oil. Natural peanut butter must be refrigerated after opening and can last about six months; other peanut butter does not need to be refrigerated and also can last about six months. Peanut butter is sold smooth or chunky, smooth being the most popular type. A lot of peanuts are used to make one jar of peanut butter — about 850 peanuts for an 18-ounce jar.

Source: Checkiday.com.

#Peanut Butter#Peanuts#Peanut Oil#Sugar#Vegetable Oil
